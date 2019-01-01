About this product
Individually wrapped CBD Girl Scout Cookies Doobie, Each king size cone is intended to last 2-3 sessions containing 100mg of cbd made with the finest graded terpenes locally crafted in south Florida.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Hit The Hemp
HTH-Hit The Hemp is helping to heal you and the world. We offer you top quality products from around the globe. Join the CBD(cannabidiol) community in healing naturally without the psychoactive effects of TCH.