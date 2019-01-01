 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  GRAPE CBD CARTRIDGE 800MG (With Metal Tip)

GRAPE CBD CARTRIDGE 800MG (With Metal Tip)

by Hit The Hemp

Hit The Hemp Concentrates Cartridges GRAPE CBD CARTRIDGE 800MG (With Metal Tip)

$29.99MSRP

About this product

This Grape formula is phytocannabinoid and herbal adaptogenic e-liquids crafted with hemp oil to support overall function, balance, and vitality. This Grape formula combines hemp CBD and adaptogenic herbs to help you get the rest and rejuvenation you need. The benefits of Poria Sclerotium, Polygala Root, and Jujube Fruit extracts in this synergistic blend combine to help you rejuvenate to achieve your best in any circumstance. This proprietary CBD vape formula blend is always freshly made for each batch and THC-free.

About this brand

HTH-Hit The Hemp is helping to heal you and the world. We offer you top quality products from around the globe. Join the CBD(cannabidiol) community in healing naturally without the psychoactive effects of TCH.