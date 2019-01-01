About this product

This Grape formula is phytocannabinoid and herbal adaptogenic e-liquids crafted with hemp oil to support overall function, balance, and vitality. This Grape formula combines hemp CBD and adaptogenic herbs to help you get the rest and rejuvenation you need. The benefits of Poria Sclerotium, Polygala Root, and Jujube Fruit extracts in this synergistic blend combine to help you rejuvenate to achieve your best in any circumstance. This proprietary CBD vape formula blend is always freshly made for each batch and THC-free.