 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Blackberry Kush Tanker 1g

Blackberry Kush Tanker 1g

by Hitz Cannabis

Write a review
Hitz Cannabis Concentrates Solvent Blackberry Kush Tanker 1g

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blackberry Kush

Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.

 

About this brand

Hitz Cannabis Logo
We focus on organic Top quality marijuana and extracts coming from washington to washingtonians. New stra