  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. LSD Tanker 1g

LSD Tanker 1g

by Hitz Cannabis

Hitz Cannabis Concentrates Solvent LSD Tanker 1g

About this product

About this strain

LSD

LSD
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

The LSD strain was bred by Barneys Farm, with a lineage from Mazar-I-Sharif and Skunk #1. It is a disease-resistant plant that does well in most growing conditions. The buds form in curved triangles, yielding approximately 600 grams per square meter. Flowering time is approximately 8-9 weeks. This strain is popular for its vivid euphoric experience and powerful body buzz.

About this brand

We focus on organic Top quality marijuana and extracts coming from washington to washingtonians.