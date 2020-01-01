 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
HX CBD Balm 500 Mg

by Holistic Extracts, Inc.

Full Strength: 500 mg of CBD Active Ingredients: Beeswax, MCT Coconut Oil Inactive Ingredients: Lavender Essential Oil, PCR Hemp Oil Directions for Use: Apply topically to help sooth sore muscles and joint pains as well as to decrease inflammation. Warnings: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. Consult a healthcare professional before using if pregnant or breastfeeding. – 2 FL oz (60 ml) – Zero THC – Organically grown in Colorado – Whole Plant Extract – Grown and Manufactured in the USA – 3rd party lab tested – Non GMO – Broad spectrum hemp extract – Omega 3, 6, 9 fatty acids – Repairs damaged skin – Soothes sore muscle/joint pain – Helps retain moisture Keep out of reach of Children. Keep out of direct sunlight. FDA Disclosure: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease and has not been evaluated by the FDA. Distributed by: Holistic Extracts, Inc. Flower Mound, Texas www.HolisticXtracts.com @HolisticXtracts

Holistic Extracts, Inc. is a proud Texas based company that provides the highest quality Broad Spectrum (zero THC) CBD products for you and your pets! Use Coupon Code "Leafly" for FREE shipping and 10% off at checkout!