HX CBD Drops 1,200 Mg

by Holistic Extracts, Inc.

$129.00MSRP

About this product

Extra Strength: 1,200 mg of CBD Flavor: Natural Other Ingredients: MCT coconut oil, other Cannabinoids and Plant Terpenes Serving Size: 1 full dropper (approx 1 ml) Directions for Use: Apply 1 or more servings under the tongue daily or as directed by a medical professional. – 1 FL oz (30 ml) – 30 Servings – Dietary Supplement – Natural Flavor – Sublingual and Topical use – 40 mg per 1 ml Dropper – Zero THC – Organically Grown in Colorado – Whole Plant Extract – Grown and Manufactured in the USA – 3rd Party Lab Tested – Non GMO – Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract – Omega 3, 6 & 9 Fatty Acids – Natural Relaxation – Promotes Overall Wellness – Human Optimization – Soothe Sore Muscles/Joints – Neuroprotective Shake well before use. Keep out of reach of Children. Keep out of direct sunlight. FDA Disclosure: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease and has not been evaluated by the FDA. Distributed by: Holistic Extracts, Inc. Flower Mound, Texas www.HolisticXtracts.com @HolisticXtracts

About this brand

Holistic Extracts, Inc. is a proud Texas based company that provides the highest quality Broad Spectrum (zero THC) CBD products for you and your pets! Use Coupon Code "Leafly" for FREE shipping and 10% off at checkout!