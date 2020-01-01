Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
$79.00MSRP
Full Strength: 600 mg of CBD Flavor: Natural Other Ingredients: MCT coconut oil, other Cannabinoids and Plant Terpenes Serving Size: 1 full dropper (approx 1 ml) Directions for Use: Apply 1 or more servings under the tongue daily or as directed by a medical professional. – 1 FL oz (30 ml) – 30 Servings – Dietary Supplement – Natural Flavor – Sublingual and Topical use – 20 mg per 1 ml Dropper – Zero THC – Organically Grown in Colorado – Whole Plant Extract – Grown and Manufactured in the USA – 3rd Party Lab Tested – Non GMO – Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract – Omega 3, 6 & 9 Fatty Acids – Natural Relaxation – Promotes Overall Wellness – Human Optimization – Soothe Sore Muscles/Joints – Neuroprotective Shake well before use. Keep out of reach of Children. Keep out of direct sunlight. FDA Disclosure: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease and has not been evaluated by the FDA. Distributed by: Holistic Extracts, Inc. Flower Mound, Texas www.HolisticXtracts.com @HolisticXtracts
