HX CBD Pet Treats 120 Mg

by Holistic Extracts, Inc.

$69.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

For Pets: 120 mg of CBD Ingredients: Water, dried brewer’s yeast, glycerin, gum arabic, sodium alginate, beef liver powder, natural bacon flavor, flaxseed oil, microcrystalline cellulose, organic sweet potato powder, sunflower lecithin (non-GMO), citrus pectin, vitamin E, sodium propionate, calcium sulfate dehydrate, natural mixed tocopherols (natural preservative), dextrin. Directions for use: Consult with a Veterinarian Store in a cool, dry place. Keep out of reach of Children FDA Disclosure: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease and has not been evaluated by the FDA. Made with Organically Grown Hemp Oil Extract 12 oz Container 60 Treats per container 120 Mg of Naturally occurring full spectrum CBD 60 Beef Flavored Chews per jar (2 Mg per Chew) Broad spectrum hemp extract containing CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC and over 40 plant terpenes Zero THC Non-GMO Organically Grown in Colorado Grown and Manufactured in the USA 3rd Party Lab Tested Promotes overall wellness and anxiety relief See website for quantity estimates based on dog's weight. Distributed by: Holistic Extracts, Inc. Flower Mound, Texas www.HolisticXtracts.com @HolisticXtracts

About this brand

Holistic Extracts, Inc. Logo
Holistic Extracts, Inc. is a proud Texas based company that provides the highest quality Broad Spectrum (zero THC) CBD products for you and your pets! Use Coupon Code "Leafly" for FREE shipping and 10% off at checkout!