Hybrid

Bangers and MAC 1 Applesauce 1g

by HOLOH

HOLOH Concentrates Solvent Bangers and MAC 1 Applesauce 1g

About this product

Bangers X MAC is a cross between two potent strains that gives a deeply relaxing physical effect with soaring and lasting euphoria. It has a dank diesel aroma and flavor with hints of earthy pine, spicy sour herbs, and floral notes. This Hybrid is great for an afternoon smoke after a stressful day to help bring clarity and focus along with stress relief.

About this brand

We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.

About this strain

Mac 1

Mac 1
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Mac 1, also known as "The MAC," is a hybrid marijuana strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Mac 1 is a popular strain that consumers turn to for upbeat and balancing effects. But Mac 1 is special because not just anyone can grow it. In fact, growers of Mac 1 (Capulator's Cut) have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of this versitile flower. Mac 1 is an instagram worthy strain, with eye-poppingly gorgeous buds that are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes. Mac 1 comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile you can enjoy day and night. 

 

