Chemdawg Concentrate 1g
by HOLOHWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
With a near-even balance between sativa and indica (sativa/indica ratio of 45/55), Chemdawg, also known as Chemdog, delivers on both fronts. A clear cerebral high drives creativity while a stony, sleepy body high fights insomnia and relaxes the muscles. This strain has THC levels up to 19%, meaning it’s more potent than most. It has a powerful spicy, plant-like taste and smell with a hint of diesel; the aroma alone can alert snoopy neighbors to even a carefully concealed pot grow. Not surprisingly, Chemdawg is used to produce Sour Diesel, one of the world’s most popular strains. Little is known about Chemdawg’s history or genetics, though there are urban legends involving a Grateful Dead concert, a handful of seeds, and a grower named Chemdog. Best for anxiety and pain, this strain is also helpful with depression and ADHD, as well as migraines, arthritis, and PMS.
About this brand
HOLOH
About this strain
Chemdawg
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Chemdawg, sometimes called "Chemdog," is a hybrid marijuana strain that has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdawg is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdawg tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.