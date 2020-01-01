 Loading…

  Cherry Punch Badder 1g
Hybrid

Cherry Punch Badder 1g

by HOLOH

HOLOH Concentrates Solvent Cherry Punch Badder 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Cherry Punch is a cross between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2. By crossing their highly celebrated Purple Punch—known for creating dense colas with rich, sweet, fruity, and citrus terps—with the cherry-infused AK-47 cultivar, growers get a potent strain that's both uplifting and flavorful.

About this brand

HOLOH Logo
We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.

About this strain

Cherry Punch

Cherry Punch
Terpenes
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene
  Myrcene

Cherry Punch is a potent sativa-hybrid marijuana strain crossed between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Cherry Punch (also known as Black Cherry Punch) is widely celebrated for its bold cherry flavor profile that comes from dense, citrus terpenes. Consumers who smoke this strain say it smells fruity and rich and a little skunk-like. The high you get from smoking Cherry Punch is uplifting and relaxing - perfect for jamming out to a new album or even taking care of a few errands. This strain is ideal for those seeking relief from anxiety and stress. Cherry Punch buds come in a dark green color with purple specks and striking orange hairs. 

