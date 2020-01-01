 Loading…
  5. Commerce City Kush Shatter 1.0g
Indica

Commerce City Kush Shatter 1.0g

by HOLOH

HOLOH Concentrates Solvent Commerce City Kush Shatter 1.0g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Commerce City Kush

Commerce City Kush by Rare Dankness is a pungent indica-dominant strain with intense effects. Created by crossing Chemdawg 4 and Rare Dankness #1, this strain delivers fuel-forward aromas and strong physical effects. It hits right between the eyes and lingers, offering a strong cerebral buzz that sinks into the body. Enjoy Commerce City Kush in the early evening or in a place you intend to stay, as the mental and physical effects can be arresting. The breeder recommends utilizing this strain for GI issues, depression, migraines, and nausea. 

About this brand

We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.