  Crunch Berries Live Applesauce 1g
About this product

About this brand

We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Crunch Berries is a cross between DJ Short’s famous Blueberry and a male Triple OG. With two famous strains in the mix, Crunch Berries will surely offer something unique. This delicious strain has an OG gassy terpene profile backed by a sweet blueberry influence. Crunch Berries is perfect for a sunny day in the park or a hike in the woods.

