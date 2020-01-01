Lemon Grenade Budder 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Headstash is a 100% pure indica strain that is a powerful backcross of the classic Afghani strain. With a high perfect for the evening hours powered by a THC level that ranges between 20-22% on average, this bud is perfect for the indica lover! The Petrolia Headstash high is a creeper, slowly building behind the eyes and in the back of the head before suddenly overpowering your body. Almost instantly you’ll feel a potent wave of heavy effects that leave you drowsy and completely sedated with a sense of utter relaxation and tranquility. This body high completely relieves any pain or tension and can make you sleepy at times, especially if you are a novice user. Because of these potent effects and its high THC level, Petrolia Headstash is a perfect strain for treating patients suffering from chronic pain, inflammation, nausea, insomnia, and nightmares or night terrors.
The coveted Petrolia Headstash by Reeferman Seeds originates from Afghanistan by way of Humbolt County. Its pungent, compact buds have a hashy taste with flavors of pine, wood, and earth. The heavy indica effects will leave many feeling drowsy and relaxed which can help suppress symptoms like cramps, pain, and elevated stress levels. A thick coating of trichomes makes it great for producing hash and other concentrates. Decades of inbreeding have made this strain extremely hearty and ideal for breeding purposes, and Petrolia Headstash's genetics can be found in other indica powerhouses like Herijuana.
Be the first to review this product.