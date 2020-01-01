About this product

Headstash is a 100% pure indica strain that is a powerful backcross of the classic Afghani strain. With a high perfect for the evening hours powered by a THC level that ranges between 20-22% on average, this bud is perfect for the indica lover! The Petrolia Headstash high is a creeper, slowly building behind the eyes and in the back of the head before suddenly overpowering your body. Almost instantly you’ll feel a potent wave of heavy effects that leave you drowsy and completely sedated with a sense of utter relaxation and tranquility. This body high completely relieves any pain or tension and can make you sleepy at times, especially if you are a novice user. Because of these potent effects and its high THC level, Petrolia Headstash is a perfect strain for treating patients suffering from chronic pain, inflammation, nausea, insomnia, and nightmares or night terrors.