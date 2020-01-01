 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
HOLOH - Boysenberry Gelato Crumble

by HOLOH

About this product

Boysenberry cannabis strain is an Indica that tastes like smooth berries with citrus notes, while the aroma is woody, musky, and dank. This strain can treat stress, sleeplessness, and pain. Good for evening usage.

About this brand

We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.