  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. HOLOH - Cough Drop Crumble

HOLOH - Cough Drop Crumble

by HOLOH

HOLOH - Cough Drop Crumble

Cough Drop is a sativa-dominant hybrid of the renowned Northern Lights #5 and Haze. This cross is named for its thick smoke that expands the lungs and often causes consumers to cough. The flavor and aroma is a mixture of earthy, hash notes and a hint of citrus. Cough Drop produces a happy mindset and a relaxed body making it a great strain to counter stress.

The Cough

The Cough

The Cough is a sativa-dominant hybrid of the renowned Northern Lights #5 and Haze. This cross is named for its thick smoke that expands the lungs and often causes consumers to cough. The flavor and aroma is a mixture of earthy, hash notes and a hint of citrus. The Cough produces a happy mindset and a relaxed body making it a great strain to counter stress.

We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.