Garlic Cookies Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Hulk's Breath is a 50% Indica / 50% Sativa cultivar. It is a cross of Mendo Breath and Incredible Hulk. Mendo Breath is an interesting mix of OGKB (OGKushBreath, which is the supposed patriarch in the Cookies Fam genetics) and Mendo Montage. Their forces combined make dense frosty buds that reek of sweet vanilla and caramel. But no matter how good this smells, save it for after work. This thumper can pivot your entire day’s plans with its powerful body high built for chronic pain and discomfort. Incredible Hulk is a sativa strain that harnesses the active and stimulating effects of its parent strains, Green Crack and Jack Herer. Creativity and social energy get a boost while blueberry, pineapple, and earthy flavors overwhelm the palate. This high-energy sativa is preferred as a daytime remedy for minor aches and pains.
