Moonshine Haze is a sativa dominant hybrid (80% sativa/20% indica) strain created as a cross between the hugely popular Nevil's Wreck X Amnesia Haze strains. Like real moonshine, this concentrate has overpowering effects powered by a high THC level of up to 20% that can leave you in an almost drunken stupor, which is likely why it was the 2011 winner for Best Sativa at the High Times' Cannabis Cup. The high starts with an almost immediate energy boost that leaves you with insanely enhanced sensory perception and awareness of what is going on around you. You'll also be hit with a relaxing effect that leaves you serene and at peace with an uplifted happy sensation. These effects can become slightly psychoactive at times and can leave you spacey and distant if you smoke too much at once. Because of these powerful effects, Moonshine Haze is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, fatigue, mild to moderate cases of depression, and chronic stress.