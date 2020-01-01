 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. HOLOH - Moonshine Haze Crumble

HOLOH - Moonshine Haze Crumble

by HOLOH

Write a review
HOLOH Concentrates Solvent HOLOH - Moonshine Haze Crumble

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Moonshine Haze is a sativa dominant hybrid (80% sativa/20% indica) strain created as a cross between the hugely popular Nevil's Wreck X Amnesia Haze strains. Like real moonshine, this concentrate has overpowering effects powered by a high THC level of up to 20% that can leave you in an almost drunken stupor, which is likely why it was the 2011 winner for Best Sativa at the High Times' Cannabis Cup. The high starts with an almost immediate energy boost that leaves you with insanely enhanced sensory perception and awareness of what is going on around you. You'll also be hit with a relaxing effect that leaves you serene and at peace with an uplifted happy sensation. These effects can become slightly psychoactive at times and can leave you spacey and distant if you smoke too much at once. Because of these powerful effects, Moonshine Haze is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, fatigue, mild to moderate cases of depression, and chronic stress.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Moonshine Haze

Moonshine Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Moonshine Haze by Rare Dankness Seeds is a mostly sativa strain bred by combining Nevil's Wreck and Amnesia Haze.

About this brand

HOLOH Logo
We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.