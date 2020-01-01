 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
HOLOH - OG Pie Breath Badder

by HOLOH

HOLOH Concentrates Solvent HOLOH - OG Pie Breath Badder

OG Pie Breath is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the infamous Cherry Pie X (OG Kush X OG Kush Breath) strains. This potent cross yields an insanely delicious bud with high-powered effects thanks to its super high 25-26% average THC level. OG Pie Breath has a sweet fruity berry flavor with a hint of sugary candy upon exhale. The aroma follows the same profile, although with a nutty spicy overtone and an earthy herbal effect that's released as the nugs are burned. Almost as soon as you experience your final exhale, you'll start to feel the creeping effects of OG Pie Breath settle into your brain. You'll feel a light tingle in the back of the head and behind the eyes that worms its way through your cerebral state, leaving you feeling lifted and totally relaxed at the same time. As your mind expands into pure euphoria, your physical form will start to settle into a deeply peaceful body high that leaves you totally at ease with the world around you.

We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.