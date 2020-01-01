 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Kushberry Badder 1g
Indica

Kushberry Badder 1g

by HOLOH

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Kushberry

Kushberry

Kushberry is the perfect blend of two West Coast flavors, Blueberry from Oregon and the OG Kush from LA. The exotic flavor doesn’t rival its strength; it is one of DNA Genetics strongest strains. Kushberry is known for relieving painsleeplessness, and appetite loss.

About this brand

HOLOH Logo
We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.