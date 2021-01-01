 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Mystery Kush Badder 1g
Hybrid

Mystery Kush Badder 1g

by HOLOH

Write a review
HOLOH Concentrates Solvent Mystery Kush Badder 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Mystery Weed, also known as “Mystery Kush,” is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing OG Kush X an unknown hybrid strain. Obviously, this bud gets its name from the lack of information about its second parent. Nonetheless, Mystery Weed has been pretty consistently measured at having a THC level that can range from 16-18% on average, depending on the breeder. Even with so little info about it, Mystery Weed is known to pack some pretty indica heavy full body effects. The high starts with a happy lift that boosts your mood and infuses your very being with a sense of deep relaxation and calm. As these feelings build, your body will start to become more and more sedated as a body buzz creeps over you, leaving you sleepy and couch-locked with a sharp pang of hunger. Because of these effects, Mystery Weed is a patient favorite for treating conditions such as chronic pain, insomnia, nausea, and appetite loss.

About this brand

HOLOH Logo
We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.

About this strain

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review