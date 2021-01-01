Mystery Kush Badder 1g
Mystery Weed, also known as “Mystery Kush,” is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing OG Kush X an unknown hybrid strain. Obviously, this bud gets its name from the lack of information about its second parent. Nonetheless, Mystery Weed has been pretty consistently measured at having a THC level that can range from 16-18% on average, depending on the breeder. Even with so little info about it, Mystery Weed is known to pack some pretty indica heavy full body effects. The high starts with a happy lift that boosts your mood and infuses your very being with a sense of deep relaxation and calm. As these feelings build, your body will start to become more and more sedated as a body buzz creeps over you, leaving you sleepy and couch-locked with a sharp pang of hunger. Because of these effects, Mystery Weed is a patient favorite for treating conditions such as chronic pain, insomnia, nausea, and appetite loss.
OG Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.
