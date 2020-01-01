 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Snoop Dog Badder 1g

by HOLOH

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Named after the rap artist and cannabis enthusiast, Snoop Dogg OG is a 70% indica-dominant hybrid strain that is said to contain genetics from Lemon OG and Sour Diesel. The diesel aroma of Snoop Dogg OG dominates the less prominent lemon notes, making this strain remarkably similar to OG Kush in both aroma and bud structure. Snoop Dogg OG begins with a wave of racing creativity that later ebbs into balanced focus and appetite stimulation.

About this brand

We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.