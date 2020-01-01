 Loading…

Hybrid

The Vision Live Diamonds 1g

by HOLOH

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

The Vision

The Vision
Terpenes
  Limonene
  Linalool
  Pinene

The Vision is a hybrid strain bred by Archive Seed Bank in Oregon. It combines genetics from the classic Ohio Lemon G, famous for her strong lemon peel and Christmas wreath flavor, and the resinous, award-winning Do-Si-Dos. This strain was created as a testament to the vision of a brighter future through the propagation and cultivation of quality cannabis. 

About this brand

HOLOH Logo
We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.