  Wedding Cake Badder 1g
Hybrid

Wedding Cake Badder 1g

by HOLOH

HOLOH Concentrates Solvent Wedding Cake Badder 1g

About this product

About this brand

We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.

About this strain

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.

