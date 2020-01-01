 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cannabis Tech Aid

by Home Grower Consulting

Home Grower Consulting Growing Learning Cannabis Tech Aid

$10.00MSRP

About this product

Gain access to our grow techs for 24 hours for questions pertaining to getting your grow started. This is our most basic service, it's affordable, scientific, and trusted. You will have access to a live chat with the tech, who will see to it that you are also growing safely.

About this brand

Home Grower Consulting is the world’s first company dedicated to being an unbiased partner to small home growers, providing highly educated and researched answers to assist and complete a grow.