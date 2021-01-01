About this product

Blue Fruit Auto is a great cultivar to have around when it comes to capping off a long, tiring day. Deep relaxation and a gentle mental uplift are pretty much guaranteed under its influence, along with potential head-to-toe relief from conditions such as stress, anxiety, migraines, arthritis and insomnia. These autoflowering seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. create a fruitful plant that yields as heavily as its photoperiod kin in an optimal indoor environment. Growing multiple batches helps ensure a massive harvest when growing outdoors, and best of all, the plant is harvest-ready in just 9 to 10 weeks. This significantly reduces the wait time without compromising the quality of the buds. Blue Fruit Auto is an excellent beginner cultivar both for consumption and cultivation. It has a universally likable berry-like sweetness that's pleasant yet intense. It may be tempting to overindulge, but don't give in to the fruity seduction: its up to 16% THC load may overwhelm newbies and intolerant users. With the legendary Afghani providing most of its Indica strength, relaxation is pretty much guaranteed. The Thai Sativa in its genetic mix also creates an uplifting experience that'll put a smile on your face no matter how draining your day has been. At the same time, the mellow buzz allows the mind to float on a gentle stream of euphoria until the herb's sedative nature ushers you to dreamland. These desirable recreational effects are also said to have therapeutic benefits. Under Blue Fruit Auto's joyful influence, depressive thoughts and anxiety are likely to fade away, and the tranquil physical state may even reduce pain. Growing Blue Fruit Autoflower Seeds Cultivating Blue Fruit Auto comes with several advantages that make it a worthwhile grow project. It only grows to about 3 feet tall and can fit in small grow tents, as well as in stealth cabinets. Its sturdy stem and branches don't require support during the flowering cycle. Best of all, it's ready for harvest just 9 to 10 weeks after germination. As an added bonus, its foliage and colas turn deep plum when exposed to colder than average temperatures during lights off hours, a trait inherited from its Purple Mexican parent. While this doesn't increase potency, it adds loads of extra bag appeal. On the flip side, this autoflowering plant has one major setback – it's inclined to produce nanners or bananas when stressed. To avoid this hermie tendency from manifesting, make sure you grow the crop in an optimal environment, preferably in a controlled setting where conditions can be regulated. Keep the temperature cool and maintain a 50% RH level. Also ensure that the lights are a sufficient distance from the plant's crown so it doesn't overheat. Indoors, you can boost the yield by employing a Sea of Green setup and packing 4 to 16 plants into every square yard. Pair it with 18 to 24 hours of light and you'll be rewarded with a harvest of up to 1.47 ounces of buds per square foot. Growing outdoors – even in favorable locations with plenty of sun – only yields 3.5 ounces per plant. The overall turnout can be increased exponentially by growing two or more batches. If the weather permits, starting as soon as winter ends can bring an April harvest. The last batch should be started by July or August and completed by late October. Fragrance and Flavor Perfect for satisfying a sweet tooth while also getting you high, Blue Fruit Auto is like a delectable dessert. It has a sweet berry aroma and taste, with a hint of vanilla. Effects This cultivar's euphoric touch is instantaneous, starting mellow and gradually increasing in intensity, uplifting the mood to new heights as seconds pass. When you're in this happy mental state, worries are cast away and you'll be able to concentrate on joyful thoughts instead. A moment or two later, a sense of calm with engulf your body and you'll likely feel extremely hungry. The relaxation is pure pleasure, but it also makes moving difficult, so it's wise to place some snacks within reach before getting stoned. As the high progresses, you'll become more introspective and contemplative. After a couple hours of soul-searching, the session usually ends with a long, quality sleep. Because these dense buds cause laziness and, eventually, drowsiness, it's ideal for nighttime use. Its moderate level of THC does not usually overwhelm, but going low and slow is still highly recommended for an enjoyable experience.