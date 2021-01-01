About this product

For almost half a century, Blueberry has thrilled users with its fragrant aroma and well-rounded, relaxing body high. Its excellent genetics have been harnessed by countless breeders in the creation of new hybrids. Meanwhile, from the mountains of northern Afghanistan, one particular landrace has made waves since it landed in the west. A pure Indica, it took its name from the region where it originated: Mazar I Sharif. Like Blueberry, it has an uncanny ability to leave users in a completely tranquil and blissful state. Both of these cultivars are available from multiple sources as dried buds and also in regular seeds and feminized seeds form. Through the efforts of select breeders, auto variants soon became accessible too. In recent years, the two cultivars crossed paths, and the result could not have been any better. With these Blueberry x Mazar autoflowering seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co., growers from all over the globe can cultivate this incredible specimen in the comfort of their own home or garden. Growing Blueberry x Mazar from Autoflower Seeds Mixing the genes of Blueberry and Mazar may not seem to make sense at first. For one, both are Indica-leaning plants, so it's hard to see what benefits one adds to the other. Growers, though, are rubbing their hands with glee, because this new variety takes only 8 to 10 weeks to go from seed to harvest. Being a hardy plant that's resistant to mold and common diseases, it's suitable for beginners. It works well in hydroponics, but soil is a better choice if you want to maximize the flavor profile. The Sea of Green technique can be used to maximize yields, but you'll need to prune and trim the abundant fan leaves, especially as it starts stretching laterally. During flowering, it becomes strikingly apparent why mixing these two cultivars was such a great idea. While Blueberry is exceptionally fragrant, Mazar seeds can produce high yields. Unlike light-dependent plants, this baby begins flowering as soon as it completes the first node. It's not as fruitful as its photoperiod older sister, but it is nonetheless a delight to behold. At harvest time, expect 0.32 to 0.5 ounces of buds per square foot indoors. When grown outside, it will share a slightly smaller yield of 2.8 to 3.5 ounces per plant. Fragrance and Flavor Auto Blueberry x Mazar carries a sweet scent of blueberries and mixed fruits with a musky nuance that's loved by veterans. It's a pungent but delightful cocktail, and the flavor is an exquisite rendering of its fragrance. There's also a hint of sweet pine with a spicy twist. Effects Being Indica-dominant, the effects of Blueberry x Mazar are exactly as you'd expect. This cultivar is all about bliss and relaxation, and it begins in the head with a mellow yet euphoric cerebral high. Tokers will quickly notice their mood improve as happy thoughts take over and joy fills the heart. The real magic happens as soon as the buzz reaches the body. It's not the type to couch-lock, but it's likely to make you feel quite lazy and lackadaisical. Once the state of physical tranquility is reached, the cerebral stimulation becomes even more satisfying. Veterans often use this cultivar during the late afternoon or early evening, because they have a higher tolerance and can delay the sedating effect of the Indica for a few hours. Beginners, on the other hand, are better off waiting until an hour or so before bedtime, then allowing the herb's calming touch to cradle them to sleep. Autoflower Blueberry x Mazar Seeds Whilst not as famous as its renowned parents, Blueberry x Mazar's future is looking bright. Its fruity essence and highly celebrated relaxing effects have led to a surge in popularity. Growers too can jump on the bandwagon with these autoflowering seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. Fast-maturing and with a reasonable yield, this easy-to-raise plant is perfect even for beginners.