About this product

Bruce Banner earned its moniker from the alter-ego of the Marvel superhero The Incredible Hulk. The reason for its name is simple: it is a powerful strain that delivers a cerebral smash powered by its up to 29% THC capacity, one of the highest in the market. That said, the Sativa-dominant BB has more going for it than its tag and psychoactive content. The strain's balanced benefits and effects kick in swiftly and with great strength. Splendid for recreational use, it provides a creative euphoria accompanied by a relaxing body high. Moreover, the herb has pain-killing qualities, as well as anxiolytic capacity that reduces anxiety and stress levels, among others. A blend of OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, the hybrid boasts of its parentage through its kerosene-like aroma with sweet undertones. It also grows well both indoors and out, sharing a much bigger yield than that of its legendary Kush parent. If these generously frosted buds with abundant amounts of large-headed trichomes sound like a worthy grow, sowing a bunch of Bruce Banners regular Homegrown Cannabis Co seeds is the best route to take. FRAGANCE AND FLAVOR Bruce Banner is boastful of its Strawberry-Diesel genetics. As soon as it begins producing sticky resin, a robust fuel scent with a strong hint of berry sweetness and a tinge of fresh flowers becomes apparent. Its flavor renders the same profile, but with a pleasant touch of citrus. EFFECTS The extremely potent Bruce Banner bud delivers a smash hulk straight to the head. While that may sound like the type that could disorient or cause mental haziness, the actual effect is a clear-headed high. It comes with a powerful euphoria that uplifts the mood and creates a positive emotional state. Then, the buzz travels down from the back of the head down to every part of the body, bestowing a calming yet energetic physical sensation. Because Bruce Banner comes with advantageous secondary upshots, it can be used in different settings. It whirls an intense longing for social interactions and meaningful conversations, making it suitable for pre-party use or group sessions. Meanwhile, as it also boosts creative-thinking, the variant is beneficial when engaging in artistic endeavors or when brainstorming for innovative ideas. These chain of effects make it ideal for daytime employment. To make the most out of the experience and keep it genuinely pleasurable, only experienced consumers must use it but never in immoderate dosages. Its towering THC levels induces dry eyes and mouth or cause dizziness, anxiety, or paranoia in severe cases. To be on the safe side, heavy users and large groups should stick with 1 gram of ground cannabis when combusting joints, bowls, and pipes, while edibles should have 10+ mg of THC.