About this product

No effort goes to waste when it comes to growing the Bubba Kush cultivar from Homegrown Cannabis Co.'s feminized seeds. The cultivar is easy to cultivate and provides a bountiful, high-quality harvest that's big enough to last a whole year. Bubba Kush made its name on the cannabis scene in the late 90s, and now this versatile plant is highly sought after by growers and smokers alike. A perfect cultivar to smoke at night, it delivers a one-hit knockout punch. Its origins remain uncertain: the original breeder from L.A. guaranteed that OG Kush fathered it, and the mother is assumed to be one of the Northern Lights cultivars. No advanced test has been performed to confirm this information, though, and so the speculation continues. One of the most acclaimed Indica cultivars, Bubba Kush is a joy to smoke and brings with it a serious couch-lock effect that's not for the faint-hearted. In 1996, it took home the first prize in the High Times Cannabis Cup, before winning 1st prize for outdoor cultivars at the Copa Cannabis Uruguay of 2015. Nowadays, it's widely recommended as a must-try herb by cannabis enthusiasts the world over Growing Bubba Kush from Feminized Seeds As well as being a pleasure to smoke, this weed is also a joy to grow. Like many Indicas, it grows short and dense, developing a covering of white trichomes as it starts to bud. To get the best results, the plant needs basic TLC and some supplements. Once it goes into full bloom, it provides a big enough yield to share with your nearest and dearest. Cultivators can further increase the turnout by opting for feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. With an all-female troop, there's no need to waste time, space, and effort waiting for male seedlings to sprout only to discard them. Since it does not require much space, Bubba Kush works well indoors. To boost its output, growers should add nitrogen, calcium, and magnesium to its diet, and keep it in a dry and moderate climate, with temperatures between 70 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. After blooming for 9 weeks, it will produce up to 1.63 ounces of gorgeous buds per square foot. In a controlled environment, the Sea of Green (SOG) method tends to produce the best results. Setting it up on hydroponics is also ideal. The plant prospers in soil as well, but the former is much preferred. If growing outdoors, then doing so somewhere with a Mediterranean climate will make the plant pop buds like it's going out of fashion. In fact, it can produce as much as 21 to 28 ounces per plant. In northern areas, harvesting no later than the end of October is an absolute must. This will help prevent any damage from severe cold or frost. Fragrance and Flavor of Bubba Kush Feminized Bubba Kush has a unique and distinct aroma that's reminiscent of rich coffee. The moment it's lit up, you'll notice a hint of earthiness and a kick of pine. As the smoke starts to diminish, a sweet spiciness lingers in its wake. Every toke is a treat thanks to the strong nutty flavor that lingers in the mouth. Though it has a pine-and-lemon tang similar to OG Kush Feminized, it also leaves a hint of spice on exhale. Finally, a sweet, chocolatey, tootsie roll aftertaste will linger on the lips. Old school smokers always keep a stash of Bubba Kush cannabis for its distinct flavor. Bubba Kush Feminized Effects This incredible power cultivar has already gained recognition among recreational and medical marijuana communities. Bubba Kush cannabis is known for its instant sedative effect, it's perfect for a post-work smoke out session. It delivers a powerful tranquilizing stone that can turn worries into euphoria. Being a heavy Indica cultivar, it causes mental fogginess from the onset, followed soon after by a heavy couch-lock. Eventually, the hazy effect will disappear, and the horizon will be clear. That doesn't mean it's all over, though – the relaxation only intensifies as the time ticks by. Ideally smoked to cap off a stressful day, Bubba Kush delivers a deep-reaching sense of calm and happiness. It's lethargic and heavy and eventually leads to a deep sleep from which you'll likely awaken refreshed and with a bright and positive outlook. There are some potential adverse side effects, some of which are more common than others. Dry eyes and cottonmouth are likely to occur, and can usually be avoided with proper hydration and over-the-counter eye drops. More serious reactions include dizziness, headache, and paranoia, which are most likely to be experienced by THC-sensitive smokers or those with low tolerance. If either of these descriptions applies to you, you should steer clear of this cultivar.