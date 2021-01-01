About this product

Bubblegum is an aptly-named old favorite that brings to mind the taste of classic gumballs in just one puff. First-timers and veterans alike are sure to enjoy this cultivar for its scent, flavor, and effects. Relaxing and with an uplifting and creative kick, this tasty bud is an absolute must-try. Bubblegum's parentage is not well documented and, as such, is a source of mystique and mystery. Said to have hailed from Indiana, the original Bubblegum has been around since the 70s. It was then taken all the way to Amsterdam to be further cultivated. By blending it with an unknown Indica cultivar, breeders created the current, popular version of Bubblegum we know and love. With decades of love and affection under its belt, Bubblegum's staying power comes down to its potency and satisfying effects. Indeed, the cultivar has collected several awards which vouch for its superior quality, including no less than four High Times Cannabis Cup wins. It also finished in 1st place at the 2006 Spannabis Champions Cup, and in 3rd place the following year. Then, in 2012, it bagged the 3rd place in the 2012 Expogrow. Growing Bubblegum from Feminized Seeds Bubblegum is a joy to cultivate and does not cause any issues for most growers. The plant is not demanding at all – it matures beautifully and this is one of our heavy yielding cultivars. Coated in a rich layer of golden resin, the sticky buds boast a yellowish appearance. Meanwhile, the plant's forest green foliage contrasts with (and therefore showcases) its deep orange pistils. This variety never fails to capture the eyes of onlookers, and it's hard to resist chopping it down and lighting it up right away. Thanks to Homegrown Cannabis Co., growing Bubblegum from feminized seeds can be more fruitful than ever. Going for an all-female crop helps gardeners to maximize their harvests, since there are no male plants to weed out and discard. Instead, you get a whole batch of fertile, nug-producing fems. Now that sounds like a dream garden! In a controlled environment, this beauty can offer around 1.14 to 1.8 ounces of resinous buds per square foot. It is by no means a scrooge if grown in optimal conditions. For it to thrive, growers should go for the SOG method and let it fully flower for 8 to 9 weeks. Like most other cultivars, Bubblegum prefers a sunny Mediterranean climate. In such wonderful surroundings, this charmer can produce over 21 ounces per plant. But outdoor growers who are not blessed with such warm settings need not worry. This resilient and hardy specimen can prosper even in places with less than ideal weather. Growers can start sowing as early as the end of April, and harvest should happen no later than early October. Fragrance and Flavor True to its name, Bubblegum smells and tastes very much like a gumball. With just one whiff, childhood memories are sure to come rushing back. When it's lit up, it further delights both the nostrils and the palate with fruity and floral notes. After exhaling, smokers will detect a hint of creaminess on the tongue. This cultivar is a veritable feast for the senses that makes lucky potheads crave more and more. Effects Bubblegum is the ideal cultivar for some post-work unwinding and relaxation. It offers various benefits for both the mind and the body. And, although it is considered potent, even less experienced users can take it in moderation. Best consumed around late afternoon or early evening, it's vital to complete all pending tasks before lighting this baby up. This robust Indica cultivar can leave those who dance with it feeling immobile and heavy-bodied for a good few hours. On top of this, and refusing to be outshined, there's also a pleasing Sativa kick. As the body rests, it gives an uplifting and creativity-boosting effect that keeps the mind busy. Users will likely want to engage in activities that don't involve much physical activity. Some feel a sudden urge to paint, others read or listen to music. For those whose choice of leisure requires lots of imagination, this cultivar is a fantastic side-kick. It helps people to think outside the box, and can lead to a much-needed Eureka-moment. Artists, writers and the like find refuge in Bubblegum, and turn to it for help in creating a new masterpiece. There are also those who prefer to use Bubblegum in social settings – it's a happy, cerebral, chatty buzz that's great for parties. Whatever one chooses to do, Bubblegum is sure to make it fun. After a long day at work, exhausted souls want to feel better. With so many tasks and responsibilities, relaxation often seems a luxury rather than a right. With this weed, however, physical calm coupled with a soaring mental boost is but a puff away. Feminized Bubblegum Seeds Bubblegum is a must-have cultivar that pairs bodily relaxation with mental stimulation. Loved by old-school and millennial tokers alike, its fragrance and flavor invite users to take toke after toke. Luckily, loyal fans of this cultivar can grow their own stash and get even more for their money. By using feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co., gardeners can rest easy in the knowledge that each plant will mature into a fertile, hefty-yielding female. Why buy buds when growing your own is so rewarding and easy?