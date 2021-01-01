About this product

Given the sheer number of cultivars in the saturated cannabis market, breeders need to constantly innovate by creating new, superior varieties. A great example of this quest for brilliance is Caffiene Bomb Feminized. Sometimes referred to as Bruce Starbucks or Coffee Bruce, this limited-edition hybrid is borne from a crossing of the highly potent Bruce Banner and the tantalizingly aromatic Mochalope. The effects of Bruce Banner – a Sativa-dominant hybrid – are a far cry from its meek and unassuming namesake. Its monstrous buds pack ridiculously potent levels of THC and are much more akin to the Incredible Hulk. Its intense cerebral high gradually settles into a euphoric and creative buzz, followed by a mellow and therapeutic comedown. Its OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel heritage are clear in the sweet, earthy, diesel aroma it exudes. Mochalope is an Indica dominant hybrid that's best known for its dessert-like flavor and aroma. It fills the room with the tantalizing scent of chocolate and coffee and, quite predictably, it tastes like mocha with a sweet and spicy aftertaste. Mochalope's resinous buds are highly coveted, as are its stellar THC levels and profoundly relaxing effects. With such outstanding parentage, it's no wonder Caffiene Bomb Feminized took the cannabis community by storm. Not only is it incredibly flavorsome and aromatic, but it also delivers a well-balanced high that energizes the mind and relaxes the body. On top of that, it's said to have potent medicinal properties. Caffiene Bomb Feminized is a limited-edition cultivar, so its cuts and seeds were once quite hard to come by. But now, Homegrown Cannabis Co. is delighted to offer it as part of its carefully curated catalog of top-shelf feminized seeds. Growing Caffiene Bomb Feminized Seeds Cultivating this coffee-scented hulk is far from difficult. Thanks to its Afghani ancestry, it's quite resilient, and can tolerate small mistakes and neglect. Experts and beginners alike can get great results with this cultivar. Caffiene Bomb Feminized tends to lean slightly towards the Indica side of the spectrum. The combination of tall and lanky Sativa characteristics with the bushy and compact Indica stature resulted in a medium-sized plant that stands at around 3 to 4 feet tall. It thrives indoors and outside, although it needs ample vertical space when grown indoors to prevent the grow lights from scorching the foliage once it stretches. If grown outdoors in a temperate climate with ample sunlight, it reaches its maximum height and productivity. You can also opt for the Screen of Green technique, which induces lateral growth and boosts the yield by exposing more budding sites to the light source. The choice of substrate will also affect the final result: most growers prefer hydroponics for faster growth and bigger yields, but using organic soil is best for boosting the terpene profile. Bruce Starbucks has a high bud-to-leaf ratio, so it's quite easy to manicure. Since its buds are incredibly dense, it's prone to mold attacks in stagnant conditions, so make sure there's adequate ventilation in the grow space at all times. After 8 to 9 weeks of flowering, expect to yield an above-average harvest of chunky and resinous buds brimming with THC and terpenes. Fragrance and Flavor This hybrid's mouthwatering aroma is reminiscent of freshly brewed espresso beans with a dash of cocoa and a hint of earthiness. Flavor-wise, it perfectly balances the sweet taste of chocolate and the bitterness of coffee, leaving a smooth, earthy aftertaste that lingers pleasantly on the palate. Effects The combined effects of Bruce Banner's intense cerebral high and Mochalope's profoundly relaxing body stone create a balanced and sublime buzz. Every hit of this hybrid packs a powerful punch of euphoria that uplifts the mood and energizes the mind with creative thoughts. It brings a head-in-the-clouds kind of high that fogs up the mind, so it's not wise to toke it on a busy day. The initially euphoric kick gradually transitions into a relaxing and sleep-inducing body high that spreads throughout the body, starting from the head and moving down to the limbs. Resistance is futile as the wave of blissful yet heavy sedation engulfs tired and tense muscles. Eventually, it's likely the pleasant lethargy will lull you to deep and peaceful slumber. It's a one-of-a-kind feel-good cultivar that can wipe away a day's worth of weariness. As with most cannabis cultivars, minor side effects such as cottonmouth, bloodshot eyes and dizziness are quite common. If too much is consumed, paranoia and anxiety may also ensue – so make sure you stick to low doses to give you the best chance of a pleasant experience. Caffiene Bomb Feminized Seeds Caffiene Bomb Feminized's stable and legendary lineage is evident in its stellar THC levels, well-balanced effects, alluring scent, luscious flavor and ease of cultivation. Homegrown Cannabis Co. offers feminized Caffiene Bomb Feminized seeds for your growing pleasure. In as little as 8 to 9 weeks, home growers of all skill levels can harvest moderate to heavy yields of incredibly resinous and sought-after buds to relish to their heart's content.