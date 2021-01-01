About this product

Durban Poison is a prolific Sativa that has been capturing the attention of growers and recreational users for years. It's a high-yielder, boasting huge buds and a vigorous cola with a thick blanket of trichomes. When smoked, it delivers a euphoric head high with a powerful energizing buzz that quiets the mind and soothes the body. But not all medicinal users appreciate the potency of its psychedelic effects. It can be very intense, and some find it overbearing. Carmen, on the other hand, is a gentle Indica with only 1 - 9% THC and up to 12.5% CBD. By crossing this strain with Durban Poison, the breeders created a new variety that's much tamer in its psychoactive traits, but with extra medicinal potential. Carmen x Durban Poison retains many of its parents' most desirable traits. It still delivers a soaring high, but it's not overwhelmingly intense. Its generous CBD level balances things out by providing calming and therapeutic effects. Years of breeding through the generations produced a stable, reliable mother plant, which helped create these feminized seeds. With proven genetics, Carmen x Durban Poison made it into the coveted Homegrown Cannabis Co. catalog – a premier source of elite medicinal strains. Growing Carmen x Durban Poison from Feminized Seeds Plants grown from Homegrown Cannabis Co.'s Carmen x Durban Poison feminized seeds have above-average immunity to pests and disease. Although it leans slightly towards the Sativa side, it has a more Indica growth pattern with a quick flowering time lasting 7 to 9 weeks. Germinating the seeds is reasonably straightforward. Taproots tend to sprout within a day or two when kept moist on a wet paper towel. In terms of the medium, organic soil enhances terpene production, but if vigorous growth is the goal, then hydroponics will work better. At harvest time, growers can expect at least 1.15 ounces of buds per square foot. True to its Sativa genes, Carmen x Durban Poison loves sunny days and a warm but dry environment, but it has no problem adjusting to areas with colder weather. Harvest rolls in around the last week of September to the second week of October in the northern hemisphere, and each plant produces around 12.3 ounces of buds or more. Fragrance and Flavor Carmen x Durban Poison has an invigorating earthy, fruity, piney aroma with a sweet note. Effects It doesn't take long for Carmen x Durban Poison to take effect. Minutes after the first hit, a gentle euphoric buzz swims into the mind, elevating the mood and uplifting the spirit while melting away worries. In moderation, it makes a great conversation starter when enjoyed with like-minded friends. This strain also promotes mental clarity, heightening the senses and making users more sensitive to their surroundings. Along with the mental stimulation comes a flood of creative thoughts and ideas, but it's not at all racy or trippy. Instead, it'll help you stay focused on artistic projects and tasks. The revitalizing sensation also extends to the body. It spreads slowly from head to toe, making its way down from the temples and through the back of the neck. As muscles loosen up, it further enhances the mood as the body falls into relaxation. The overall experience is one of gentle euphoria and bliss without sedation. It's unlikely to make you feel excessively lazy or lethargic, and even when the physical effects are at their peak, the mind remains clear and focused. Though not as potent as Durban Poison, it can still cause unwanted side effects such as anxiety or paranoia, so exercise caution and keep the dosage moderate. Dry eyes, dizziness and cottonmouth are common adverse reactions even with small doses. Carmen x Durban Poison Feminized Seeds In this fantastic fusion, Durban Poison meets the high-CBD Carmen, resulting in an easy-going hybrid that delivers the best of both worlds. It offers a pleasurable high while potentially alleviating stress and pain. Getting hold of this plant is easy thanks to Homegrown Cannabis Co.'s feminized seeds. Apart from the high germination rate, these beans also grow into female plants more than 9 times out of 10. This quick-flowering strain takes between 7 and 9 weeks to finish, without compromising the yield. Carmen x Durban Poison is easy-to-grow strain that's suitable for beginners, and it deserves a spot in every cannabis cultivator's grow space.