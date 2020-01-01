About this product

Cheese is no doubt unique. Its cheesy and musky old socks aroma is still winning the hearts of dank weed lovers every day. This kind of scent may seem off-putting to non-users, veteran tokers, though, tend to crave for it. Paired with its soothing touch, countless cannabis fans have called it their go-to after work strain since the late 80s. From the legendary Skunk #1, the original cheese sprung. It was a phenotype so unlike its predecessor. It boasted of a cheesy fragrance (hence the name) and produced more massive yields of large buds. To stabilize such winning traits, the first variant was crossed with Afghani. This union introduced the Cheese that pot growers and enjoyers know today. Leading tokers into a state of calm and euphoria, the ganja shares medical benefits too. It became a big name in dispensaries due to its high demand in the medical cannabis sphere. Easing both the mind and body, its capacity assures fast results that last long. GROWING CHEESE FROM FEMINIZED SEEDS Cheese proudly showcases its hybrid genome in appearance and structure. Standing taller than most Indica strains, it can reach up to 250 cm in an optimal outdoor setting. In some cases, the leaves it grows are generic Sativalong and slender instead of short and fan-like. A plant displaying both Indica and Sativa genetics can have significant advantages. In Cheese's case, its long yet sturdy branches can hold its large colas high with no issues. That means growers won't need to install any support as it flowers abundantly. Because it's quite lengthy, naturally, its caps have more space for more nugs. All these spells an easy and rewarding growing adventure. Best grown in a controlled setting, the pot thrives best in soil medium coupled with ScrOG setup. While flowering for 8 to 9 weeks, the grow room must have a temperature of around 18 to 26°C and humidity levels of 40-50%. If raised in a copybook environment, growers can harvest up to 550 grams of pungent buds per square meter. Of course, this plant would not trade the real sun over an artificial source of light. Cheese would prosper the most in places with warm, Mediterranean-like conditions. Its long graceful limbs would dance with the cool breeze as its foliage revels in as much sunlight as it can. Come harvest-time, cultivators can dry and cure up to 600 grams of dank bud per plant. In the northern hemisphere, that much yield is also possible during summer. To make sure no frost or chilly weather can harm the crops, reap no later than mid-October. FRAGANCE AND FLAVOR Cheese takes getting used to. Its fragrance is not typical and can be quite overpowering. As the plant flowers, its dank musk becomes even more pungent. Once lit, though, its fume will reveal some pleasant earthiness with a bit of sweet herb. It's like smelling milk tea and some cheese in a sock while slumped on the mossy forest floor. The weed's flavor is no surprise. It tastes precisely as it smells and it is an acquired taste. Tokers will certainly make out the prominent cured cheese savor first. Hints of skunkiness, cream, butter, and sandalwood follow soon after. EFFECTS Perfect for some late afternoon or early evening smoke out, de-stressing exhausted souls is Cheese's forte. Almost instantly after the first bowl, a feeling of bliss will uplift the worn-out spirit. The happy mood will remove one from the dumps that everyday life has put him or her into. Then, once the mind is finally free of any troubles, the herb will turn its attention to the body. The soothing touch lands at the back of the head first. Then, it'll glide down and spread like wildfire to the rest of the body. As the physical heaviness takes over, users will feel like a melting butter and melt they inevitably will. All the tension will dissolve, and, finally, relaxation will be absolute. As the effects of Cheese endure for a long time, sessions must start many hours before bedtime. The ganja is profoundly sedating. However, its sleeping spell comes into force until after around 5 hours. Needless to say, users must avoid the joint before heading to work or on the way to an active night out. Due to its potency and heaviness, Cheese may cause some undesirable side effects. Because the weed has a thick smoke, going for a deep puff may lead to an itchy throat and cause coughing. To avoid such incident, go for small tokes instead. Excessive intake of the marijuana may also bring about other discomforts. Overconsumption while dehydrated may result in cottonmouth and/or dry, bloodshot eyes. Not only limited to subtle displeasures, the pungent bud can also cause more worrying ones like dizziness, paranoia, and anxiety. To shun these drawbacks, go easy on the dosage, have proper pacing in between, and drink ample fluids. MEDICAL Cheese also shares countless medical benefits that ease various ailments. By inducing bliss and calmness, it can appease the burdened mind of people battling stress, depression, and PTSD. Meanwhile, those struggling with chronic pain also get to achieve lasting comfort. The agony brought about by the likes of arthritis, PMS, and migraines disappear within minutes. The latter effect is all thanks to its analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. The holy grail of cannabis, Cheese can stimulate appetite and halt nausea and vomiting too. It stirs hunger to an unquenchable level that only a great deal of eating can assuage. Cancer patients subjected to chemotherapy and those with eating disorder benefit from this effect. Furthermore, because Cheese is a sedating herb, insomniacs use it too. A toke of this mean puncher assures a deep sleep that will last until the next morning.