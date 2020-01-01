About this product

Cherry Pie makes the act of toking itself as pleasurable as reaping its benefits. Whiffing its tarty aroma makes one feel like entering a pastry shop and never wanting to go back out. And, just like having a slice of baked goody, the sweet toke enlivens the mind while also satisfying the body. Undoubtedly one of the best smelling strains in the market, it is also an absolute all-rounder. 420 populace the world over can thank the herb's hybridized genetics for it balanced kick. Granddaddy Purple showered the pot of its sweet berry essence and an ample amount of Indica calm. Meanwhile, the pure Sativa Durban Poison gifted its uplifting and focus enhancing aptitude. The offspring's hint of earthiness also came from the landrace. A genuinely versatile weed, moderate amounts of Cherry Pie can mentally power up busy bees on a hectic day. On the other hand, consuming a tad bit more will intensify its soothing ability for some post-work chill. It promotes a mix of body and cerebral high that is accommodating to one's needs. Although half-and-half in effects, Cherry Pie is more Indica in appearance and structure. Moderately easy to grow, its thick foliage needs regular trimming. Other than that, the novice-friendly variant only demands basic TLC and constant feeding. With its Homegrown Cannabis feminized seeds, growers can even assure a fruitful season. GROWING CHERRY PIE FEMINIZED Unleashing a stunner as it blooms, Cherry Pie is an enchanting vision that even newbies can grow. It is a middle-sized plant that needs plenty of lateral space for its side branches. Of luxuriant vivid green foliage, it gets fluffier as it matures. Having said that, growers must trim away dead and excess leaves. This compels the flora to send more nutrients to the nugs instead. At the same time, it allows better airflow and more light for its low-growing nodes. No matter how abundant its leafage is, Cherry Pie's colas are still its crowning glory. Enormous and fragrant, each one is tightly packed with beautiful nuggets of green and purple. A thick coating of crystal trichomes cloaks them, proving just how potent the little ones can be. Growers in places with unfriendly or unpredictable climates are better off cultivating indoors. Keeping the temperature between 21 to 27°C and the humidity within 40% to 50% is like warm hugs for the plant. Such condition prevents the growth molds and mildew. To boost its yield, growing its seeds in hydro or soil and letting them prosper in SOG setup work best. After flowering for 8 to 9 weeks, up to 450 grams of pastry-smelling nugs per square meter awaits. The pot loves the great outdoors where it can dance under the warmth of direct sunlight. In an optimal setting that is warm and sunny like the Mediterranean, each plant can share up to 550 grams of buds. In northern Europe, achieving such yield is possible too. Take advantage of the summer and harvest no later than the end of October. FRAGANCE AND FLAVOR True to its name, the marijuana does have a freshly baked cherry pie aroma. So delicious-smelling, spectators drool as they watch the beauty bloom. Once lit, its fragrance gets even more inviting. The sweet and sour scent of blueberry blends amazingly with the prominent tart savor. As the fume starts to diminish, the subtle citrus tang becomes more evident. Tasting as delectable as it smells, one hit is never enough when it comes to Cherry Pie. With a sweet flavor resembling smoked cherries, it gives users a mouth-watering experience. In every toke, its vapor offers a touch of earthiness with a mild berry aftertaste. EFFECTS Cherry Pie has the right amount of everything that makes weeds so irresistible. Slightly Indica-leaning, it offers relaxation that won't melt users into disuse. The mind receives plenty of focus and creativity push from its substantial Sativa volume. Even better, a pleasant buzz from its reasonably high THC content wraps all those goodness together. The tasty marijuana is one of the very few strains that is good for both day and night consumption. It also gives a satisfactory high that won't startle beginners, making its deliciousness available to every user. Before a smoke out, though, one must consider what kind of effect it wants to get from the herb. A toke or two of the sweet ganja promotes an active yet calm kind of trip. The perfect coffee partner, it uplifts and awakens the sleepy soul. Then, it showers the mind with focus and creativity that benefits nine-to-fivers and artists a great deal. It makes brainstorming, analytical thinking, and envisioning ideas easy as a pie. Keeping things toned down is the joint's relaxing influence. It prevents one from being jumpy or overzealous. Going for more will heighten the Indica effect of the weed. The euphoria will come with deep body calm that may couch-lock and eventually lead to a sound sleep. For this reason, having a higher dose of the tasty pot makes it an excellent nighttime buddy. As with other strains, adverse effects are unavoidable. New users are most likely to incur one as they do not know their limit yet. Consuming too much especially while dehydrated bring about parched discomforts in the eyes and mouth. More commonly known as dry eyes and cottonmouth, the two are pretty easy to avoid. Just keep the dosage modest and have enough fluid intake. OTC eye drops can also minimize the irritation caused by the drying of peepers. Excessive consumption may also cause unsettling offshoots like dizziness, paranoia, or anxiety. Allowing the high to slowly build-up before going for another toke is the key to dodging them. Should any of the three persist even with a much lower dosage, then one might be THC sensitive. Switching to a strain with a THC volume of only around 10% should be okay. MEDICAL Cherry Pie is a treat for leisure tokers, no doubt. At the same time, it is also one of the best tasting medical cannabis in the market. With this herb around, comfort comes fast, and it need not be bitter. Managing pain is Cherry Pie's cup of tea. An established muscle relaxant, it's also loaded with robust analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. Women struggling with severe menstrual cramps seek relief from it. The weed also alleviates the dreaded migraine that slows down nine-to-fivers. Without a pulsating headache, keeping up with the hustle and bustle is easier. Baking a momentary sweet escape for people with psychological concerns, getting away from mental stressors can't get any tastier. Those battling anxiety and chronic stress savor bliss and calm within minutes. Meanwhile, patients recovering from eating disorders are eating so happily. Because of the herb's munchies, no sign of their illness is on display. Then, as any proper Indica-leaning strain would, it also grants a restful sleep to its tokers. This feature especially delights the restless and insomniacs.