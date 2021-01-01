About this product

This hybrid strain is a cross of two powerhouses. Known for its astounding euphoric high, Cinderella 99 will leave you feeling happy ever after. Blueberry, on the other hand, is an award-winning source of relaxation and quality sleep. Although their traits are contrasting, the two A-list strains are a match made in cannabis heaven. Their fusion has created an uplifting, Indica-dominant hybrid perfect for nighttime use. Apart from its sweet, earthy essence, the bud holds 15% to 20% THC strength that ensures plenty of stress-busting cerebral action. It also sends a wave of physical calm that may wash away chronic pain caused by the likes of migraines, arthritis and muscle spasms. After an hour or two, the relaxing sensation will intensify, ushering in a long slumber that even insomnia is unlikely to prevent. Besides its recreational and therapeutic prowess, the plant is also an excellent addition to indoor and open-air gardens. These 'Fast Version' seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. include an unnamed fast flowering strain in their genetic makeup, meaning harvest time arrives quicker than ever. The plant doesn't need a lot of care to flourish, but provides generous yields. It's an excellent choice for beginners looking to secure an abundant supply of pre-bedtime buds. Growing Cinderella 99 x Blueberry Fast Version Seeds The classic Indica-looking Cindy 99 x Blueberry is an aesthetically-pleasing addition to any garden. She grows to around 3 to 5 feet tall, with heavy branching and a Christmas tree-like structure. She needs plenty of room to prosper, as well as training or consistent trimming to control her bushiness. This means more energy is used on fattening the calyxes, while also promoting better airflow. On the flip side, her sturdy stem and limbs need no support throughout the fruiting cycle. Towering above her dense foliage and several lower-lying flowering sites is a huge apical cola that serves as her crowning glory. The bud clusters have very few leaves, so during the budding period and post-harvest prep, very little manicuring is needed. A close inspection reveals flowers with long, sparse, fiery orange hairs and abundant trichome growth. As harvest time draws nearer, the resin coat turns frosty white, making the vivid green nugs glimmer in alabaster potency. C99 x Blueberry Fast Version is usually grown in a controlled environment, such as a medium-sized tent or cabinet. To keep it comfortable, maintain an RH level between 40% and 50% and 69 to 79°F temperature. If batch growing is preferred, employ a Sea of Green setup with 4 to 9 plants packed in a single square yard to maximize the space and boost bud production. Matching an ideal setting with a fitting grow technique can bring up to 1.47 ounces of sticky flowers per square foot after only 6 to 7 weeks of budding. Open-air cultivation is more fruitful in favorable settings like the Mediterranean and southern Europe. That said, outdoor environmental factors which affect the growth and output potential of the strain cannot be regulated. If a mild, balmy, dry location with reliable sunny weather can't be provided, it's best to grow indoors. In an idyllic habitat, Cindy 99 x Blueberry Fast Version yields up to 19.4 ounces of sweet-smelling flowers, which can be harvested by September in the northern hemisphere. Fragrance and Flavor The strain's Thai Sativa ancestry (through Blueberry) comes out strong in its scent and taste profile. As the buds start to develop resin glands, the smell of damp loam, cut wood, and pine fill the entire grow room. The combination of aromas has sweet and spicy elements that are both calming and warm to the nostrils. When lit up, the bud delivers a complex yet pleasant mix of flavors. The woody and pine taste is still evident, but you'll also detect citrus and herbal notes. Effects The everyday routine can often be unexciting and stressful. To beat the monotony, try the sweet escape Cinderella 99 x Blueberry offers. It swiftly delivers elation and physical tranquility in a single dose. As the flood of euphoria surges in, stress and worries diminish. It induces a positive mental state, like a cerebral flight into a clear blue sky. At the same time, it cloaks the entire body with a blanket of relaxation. The calm helps hush physical discomforts, bestowing a heavy feeling that puts anything requiring movement at the very bottom of the agenda. A few minutes in, intense hunger will manifest. To avoid disrupting the experience, prepare nibbles in advance, and place within arms' reach before lighting up. After an hour or two of what seems like a whole night of lazing around and wandering in reverie, the tranquilizing effect will likely transition into a deep sleep. Cinderella 99 x Blueberry Fast Version Seeds Cinderella 99 x Blueberry is perfect for nighttime use. The sweet, earthy bud holds up to 20% THC capacity that promises a soaring mental flight and stress-free cannabis session. Even better, the cerebral action comes with a physical calm that may hush pain caused conditions like arthritis, migraines, PMS and multiple sclerosis. Finally, the herb also induces quality sleep that even insomnia cannot disrupt. To achieve the recreational and therapeutic benefits this plant has to offer, consider growing these fast flowering seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. The buds are harvest-ready after only 6 to 7 weeks of flowering, providing generous yields at harvest-time without requiring strenuous efforts, even for novice gardeners.