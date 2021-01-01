About this product

Critical + is an equally-split hybrid that instantly commands attention with its majestic, mauve-hued buds and crystalline trichomes. Beyond its beautiful appearance, it's also highly valued for the lucid, well-balanced psychedelic high it delivers. The long-lasting and hard-hitting buzz will propel you upwards to the highest of highs before eventually pulling you back for a relaxing finish. Among its other merits are its fast-flowering rate and ridiculously prolific yields of resin-caked buds. But despite exhibiting such incredible traits, the cultivar could still use one or two improvements. It's susceptible to mold attacks, for example, so growing it outdoors or in poorly ventilated grow rooms can cause problems. Its growth rate could also be sped up. To iron out these minor flaws, the breeders crossed it with an autoflowering and moisture-resistant Critical + phenotype. The resulting offspring is Critical + 2.0 Auto – a much more robust variety that possesses all of its parents' best-loved traits. The only real difference is that instead of offering a well-balanced high, it now exerts a profoundly relaxing body buzz along with mellow euphoria, courtesy of its Indica dominance. Critical + 2.0 Auto is also a joy to cultivate, thanks to the enhanced horticultural traits it inherited from the original Critical +. This version has a shorter than ever flowering time, more intense aroma, and a much stronger resistance to mold and pathogens. Its prolific yields have led it to become a favorite among commercial growers, and whether you're cultivating for profit or personal use, Homegrown Cannabis Co.'s Critical + 2.0 Auto seeds are the perfect choice. Not only do these beans help ensure a male-free crop, they also promise a fruitful yield of top-quality buds regardless of the grower's level of expertise. Growing Critical + 2.0 from Autoflower Seeds Critical + 2.0 is famed for its vigorous growth and incredible productivity. Another significant improvement in its genetic makeup is its ability to thrive in almost any environment. It has fortified resistance against common problems that often plague cannabis crops, sparing growers from potential blunders regardless of their experience level. Standing at 4.5 feet tall at most, the plant is well-suited for the Screen of Green technique. Coaxing the slender but sturdy branches to grow laterally around the screen is the perfect way to control its height, and it also boosts the yield by maximizing light exposure to multiple budding sites. Critical + 2.0 Auto adapts well to any medium, be it coco coir, organic soil or hydroponics. If the aim is to boost growth rate and yield, hydro is the ideal choice – combine it with low-stress training techniques and you'll receive a staggeringly big harvest. Each square foot can produce up to 1.63 ounces of top-shelf Kush in a lighting-fast 10 to 11 weeks from germination. Outdoors, the yield is even more substantial, and when grown under plenty of sunlight, each plant can produce up to 10.5 ounces of massive, resin-caked nugs. Harvest falls between April and October. Fragrance and Flavor Critical + 2.0 Auto oozes a pungent scent of lemons, incense and exotic wood with a floral twist. Every puff of its flavorful smoke brings a tropical, fruity taste reminiscent of sweet pine along with a subtle lemony, spicy and herbal aftertaste. Effects Critical + 2.0 Auto delivers a powerful soothing sensation that wraps the entire body in a relaxing embrace. It eases both the mind and body into a tranquil, stress-free state for hours on end, making it the perfect companion for unwinding after a long, tiring day. Eventually, the tranquility transcends into drowsiness, ending with some well-deserved shut-eye. Courtesy of its Sativa lineage, the cultivar inspires a mellow, euphoric uplift. It boosts the mood and augments creativity, potentially enhancing productivity as well. Once the physical effects take over your body, it'll leave you feeling blissfully introspective and profoundly relaxed. Critical + 2.0 Auto provides respite that'll temporarily disconnect you from the constant noise and chaos of modern life. You should always refrain from taking more than the recommended amount. Otherwise adverse reactions such as anxiety, paranoia or headache may occur. Critical + 2.0 Autoflower Seeds Critical + 2.0 Autoflowering seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. are best thought of as a superior and improved version of the original Critical +. The plant is resilient to disease and pathogens, and it can be harvested in as little as 10 weeks from germination. With its powerful psychoactive and therapeutic effects, easy-to-grow nature, and high-yielding capacity, it's the epitome of cannabis perfection.