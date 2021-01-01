About this product

Critical Bilbo is an underrated yet timeless cultivar that delivers balanced mental and physical effects for recreational and medical users. A phenotype of Critical Mass, its roots can be traced to an Afghan Indica and Skunk #1. Critical Mass itself is a fusion of the full-bodied relaxing high of Afghan and the energizing buzz of Skunk. Its impossibly large buds are among its most notable traits. Critical Bilbo first made its appearance in Spain where it proved to be a smashing success. It was originally available to growers as a clone only. This ensured all future plants were exact duplicates of the original, but unfortunately, it also meant gardeners outside Spain couldn't get their hands on it. It didn't take long, though, for seeds to become available after one of these clones was successfully backcrossed with itself. Today, Critical Bilbo seeds are available in feminized form from Homegrown Cannabis Co. Growing this multi-awarded cultivar is now more convenient than ever before. Growing Critical Bilbo from Feminized Seeds Cultivating cannabis at home is not only a matter of saving money – it's also an enjoyable experience in itself. For beginners, Critical Bilbo is an excellent choice because it's not finicky and doesn't require anything more than routine maintenance. It's also highly resistant to disease. Once mature, it boasts large, dense and weighty buds that could damage the stems and branches if left unsupported. Masking its sage coloration is a generous coating of sticky resin. Indoors, a combination of the Screen of Green technique with either soil or hydroponics is ideal. As it stretches laterally, some of its fan leaves will need trimming. Despite its excellent resilience, it still requires proper air circulation, especially in the lower branches. After a flowering period of 7 to 8 weeks, you'll be rewarded with 1.31 to 1.63 ounces of flowers per square foot. Outdoors, where it can stretch with no restriction, each Critical Bilbo plant can produce anything from 52 to 67 ounces of buds. It should ready for the chop down by October. Fragrance and Flavor Critical Bilbo's bouquet is a delightful blend of honey and berries with a sweet note. Along with the fruity taste is the unmistakable musk of damp soil with a subtle hint of tobacco. Effects Critical Bilbo offers both sides of the spectrum in a spectacularly intense way. It packs up to 21% THC and can quickly overwhelm inexperienced users and veterans alike. After only a hit or two, its mood-altering effects manifest in a euphoric high. It brings a happy and mentally-clear buzz that helps brighten up gloomy days. Users tend to be more sensitive to the surroundings, and while the initial onset might be a bit intense, the cerebral stimulation soon settles into a focused high. Critical Bilbo also delivers the classic reinvigorating Sativa effect, empowering users to get up and be productive. In the company of others, you'll feel friendly, sociable and chatty. But after a while, your eyelids will feel weighty, and drowsiness follows. When used in excess, the initial cerebral rush may potentially lead to auditory and visual distortions. Some may find this psychedelic experience thrilling, but others might feel a bit anxious or paranoid. Because of the elevated blood pressure at the beginning of the high, sudden movements could also cause dizziness. A higher than recommended dose is almost guaranteed to cause couch-lock, so always go low and slow. Feminized Critical Bilbo Seeds Critical Bilbo is a descendant of the famous Critical Mass. About the only significant difference is that this hybrid has a more balanced high. These feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. make things easier for growers – from germination through to harvest, its sturdiness is evident as its massive buds swell bigger. Regardless of whether it's grown in the garden, the backyard, or right inside the house, this plant has no qualms about showing off its incredible yield potential.