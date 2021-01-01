About this product

Cannabis fans who want their marijuana fix quickly will love Critical Fast Bud. This robust Indica-heavy cultivar assures heavenly relaxation in a jiffy, and with its ample THC capacity, a euphoric head rush is also a promise. A perfect toke before calling it a day, it satisfies both the body and mind before lulling users to sleep. Because both its parents – Critical Auto and Fast Bud – are autoflowering cultivars, this hybrid is innately robust. It thrives in almost any setup and can produce a massive indoor harvest in just a few weeks. An excellent variety for beginners, it doesn't scream for attention either. Whether cultivating for commercial purposes or personal use, these autoflowering seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. are an excellent choice. These babies offer speed, quantity and quality in equal measure. Growers of all experience level can reap the advantages without much hard work. Growing Critical Fast Bud from Autoflower Seeds Commercial cultivators and aspiring growers alike are in love with Critical Fast Bud. From germination to harvest, this autoflowering plant needs only 8 to 9 weeks. Aside from speed, it also produces an enormous, high-quality crop. Defoliating comes easy too, since its huge colas have a low leaf to bud ratio. The buds are thickly coated in resin, with a scattering of fiery orange pistils that stick out like antennae. Indoors, this fast-growing ganja doesn't need a lot of pampering. Letting it sprout from soil or hydroponics is most advantageous, and keeping it snug and warm within a 70 to 82°F temperature range will keep it in perfect condition, especially as it pops its buds. In such settings, Auto Critical Fast Bud can dole out up to 1.47 ounces of fresh buds per square foot. Growers cultivating several of the plants simultaneously can increase their chances of earning such a yield by going for a Sea of Green setup. It can also brave the great outdoors (or the backyard) without causing much worry for its owner. The only downside to growing this sturdy specimen al fresco is the limited yield it produces – only 1.75 ounces per plant. To increase the overall turnout, cultivators can grow multiple batches and enjoy at least two harvests a year. In the northern hemisphere, the last reaping must not go beyond October. Fragrance and Flavor Critical Fast Bud has a distinct scent and taste thanks to its two predecessors. When it's lit up, a burst of kerosene fragrance fills the room, with a sweet and musty undertone that subdues the rather strong smell. When inhaled, the diesel notes are most evident. Intense and unique, it has a hint of sweetness similar to nectar or honey. Effects Critical Fast Bud is a nighttime cannabis enthusiast's best buddy, especially after a long, tiring day. An excellent early evening or lazy weekend toke, you can expect some euphoric and relaxing chill-out time when this bud is around. It's definitely not the ganja to use when you need to remain active. The journey begins with a cerebral buzz that quickly uplifts the mood. Positive thoughts will come surging in, pushing away any gloomy emotions. From head to foot, you'll feel your whole body soften and eventually melt under its warmth. Extreme lethargy and couch-lock will hit within minutes. Depending on individual tolerance, sleep will come within a few hours. Those with little resistance may reach dreamland much sooner. As with other marijuana cultivars, Auto Critical Fast Bud may cause adverse effects such as dry eyes and cottonmouth. These two are uncomfortable but not usually severe, and drinking sufficient water throughout the pot session will help. Using an over-the-counter eye lubricant may soothe the irritation, too: it's best to avoid rubbing the eye area as it may cause further complications. Newbies and THC sensitive users may experience dizziness, paranoia or anxiety, so it's essential to take this cultivar one hit at a time. Waiting for the high to settle before indulging in another toke gives you the best chance of a pleasant experience. Autoflower Critical Fast Bud Seeds A perfect cultivar to grow in almost any setup, Auto Critical Fast Bud does not disappoint. These autoflowering seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. produce a plant with a plentiful harvest to enjoy with friends. It's difficult to go wrong with this high yielding and hardy cultivar.