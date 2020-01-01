About this product

BUY 1 GET 1 FREE! If one were to look for an exceptional mostly Indica hybrid, then OG Kush should be an attractive option. Deemed a legend in the United States, its genetics have contributed to numerous others that went on to become classics. Boasting of not-so-subtle mental stimulation, it soon follows it up with an exceptional full-bodied high that brings one to a state of nirvana. Nonetheless, there is no one perfect cannabis strain. Hence, the introduction of Critical Mass in its genes improved one of its traits. Critical Mass is unique in that it delivers insanely large buds. However, the plant itself is not sturdy enough to support it. Hence, its cultivation is a bit more difficult. In crossing the two strains, the offspring retained most of its Kush heritage with a twist. The feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis sprouts and grow into sturdy plants that have a massive yield. GROWING Critical Kush grows to an average height of 100-100cm. While it is not a tall plant, it does get bushy. And, to promote more lateral branching, topping it early is one of the things growers could do. It thrives equally well in the indoor or outdoor environment. Either way, trellising is highly recommended to further improve its yield. Because these are feminized seeds, it can better withstand the stress brought on by trimming and pruning compared to regular seeds. At the same time, some of the cuts could also be cloned. As the plant stretches and grows more bud sites, and later on during the flowering period, growers will also have to ensure a good air flow not only in the grow space, but also in the lower branches by regularly trimming the fan leaves or a bit of bending and tying. Such practice not only allows for better humidity control but also consistency. As a result, it is unlike for molds or mildew to become a problem. Critical Kush takes 9 to 10 weeks to flower. Once ready, it can provide some 600 grams of buds per square meter. And, in the outdoors, the harvest time usually occurs in mid to late October. In a climate similar to the Mediterranean, it has the potential to deliver up to 650 grams per plant. FRAGANCE AND FLAVOR Critical Kush is not only all about its full-bodied high or incredible yields. Another notable trait is the smell of pine and lemon with a sweet note. Unless one knows better, it would not be surprising that some people mistake it for OG Kush. At any rate, the fragrance carries over to its flavor profile and accentuated by the taste of wood with an herbal quality to it. EFFECTS Critical Kush is by and large a mostly Indica hybrid. Nonetheless, it starts off with mind-clearing mental stimulation that lightens up the mood. It does take a while for the Indica traits to make its presence felt. At any rate, it creeps in with soothing waves of sensation that melts away tensions in the body. Such uplifting body buzz can quickly put users entirely at ease. As troubles and negativities fade away from the mind, the sense of contentment set in. Feeling light and free, some people are also likely to feel sensual. In fact, one could say that Critical Kush is one of the few strains that have aphrodisiac properties. With the best of intentions planned out, dosage and tolerance come into play. This hybrid is not lacking in potency. Used it a little more than necessary and the heaviness on the body and the limbs could cause people to feel lazy. Use more, and it cripples one in a couch-lock. At any rate, typical of cannabis regardless of strain, it causes cottonmouth and dry eyes. In some instances, it could also make some people feel dizzy. Overusing it could also lead to mild paranoia or feeling anxious. MEDICAL Like OG Kush, Critical Kush can quickly melt away stress. In putting one in a state of deep relaxation, all thoughts drift off to nothing else but bliss. Even those with depression should find a reprieve from negative thoughts and emotion. If body pains is an issue, Critical Kush can do something about that too. As a natural painkiller, it is an alternative means to provide comfort from terrible ailments that are not only bothersome but also compromises the way of life. Medical patients, in particular, those who undergo appetite-killing treatments could use to promote healthy eating habit. And, if used for this purpose, then one has to be careful with the dosage. Otherwise, it can be difficult to fight off the couch-lock effect and eat. Finally, this hybrid induces drowsiness. People needing quality sleep, especially insomniacs, should find it an excellent bedtime companion. FEMINIZED CRITICAL KUSH SEEDS For consumers who only buy the flowers, choosing OG Kush or Critical Kush does not make much of a difference. As for home growers, there is a clear incentive to pick Critical Kush. Boasting of the classic psychoactive effects of its predecessor, it distinguishes itself with bigger and weightier buds. And, with Homegrown Cannabis, getting started is convenient as the stable feminized seeds can be shipped anywhere in the world.