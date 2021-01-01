About this product

Critical Mass and Big Bud are two eyebrow-raising cultivars that are known and loved throughout the cannabis community. Their names alone give a clear idea of their key traits. Apart from the massive buds and huge yields, both are Indica-dominant hybrids that induce a full-bodied relaxing high. By crossing them, the breeders created an offspring that does not deviate far from its parents in terms of effect and characteristics. Dubbed Critical Purple, it will indeed satisfy the cravings of Indica lovers everywhere. But there's great news for growers too. Interested? Then read on! For people growing cannabis at home, photoperiod plants can be problematic because they rely on natural light cycles. To combat this issue, Ruderalis genes were added to the mix to create an autoflowering version of Critical Purple. The plant only takes 8 to 9 weeks to go from seeds to harvest, and you can get your hands on these great little beans from Homegrown Cannabis Co. Growing Critical Purple from Autoflower Seeds When grown from regular or feminized seeds, Critical Purple's flowering period alone takes a couple of months, and that doesn't include the time spent germinating and vegetating. On that basis alone, Auto Critical Purple is a great choice for impatient gardeners. You can use soil or hydroponics as the medium, depending on your personal preference. The plant remains quite short, but stretches laterally. Indoors, it'll need standard care and maintenance, such as ensuring sufficient access to air and light, especially in the lower branches. Once it reaches maturity, growers can expect up to 1.15 ounces of flowers per square foot, and if you decide to grow outdoors, each plant can produce up to 10.5 ounces. If you like, you can keep it growing an extra two weeks, which will help increase the yield and potentially enhance other important traits including flavor and potency. Fragrance and Flavor Auto Critical Purple's scent is a delightful mix of citrus with sweet floral notes. Once lit, a subtle blend of earth and wood becomes noticeable. Effects It takes a bit of time before Auto Critical Purple's presence can be felt, although you may experience heightened mental clarity from the outset. The gentle cerebral stimulation lightens the mood, setting the tone for the Indica traits that are soon to follow. After a while, a warm buzzing sensation drifts into the body, and some people might feel a subtle tingling as it spreads to the extremities. It'll make you feel heavy and lethargic, encouraging you to slow down in any physical activity. Finally, it intensifies into a sedating body high that puts users in a state of utter bliss. Fighting it is a futile exercise, not that you'd want to. Instead, you'll relish the tranquility provided by the slightly foggy mindset. There may be some unwanted side effects such as cottonmouth, dizziness and dry eyes. Some people may experience more concerning symptoms such as headaches and anxiety, especially if too much is taken. Autoflower Critical Purple Seeds Critical Purple is a beautiful plant to look at. But beyond its eye-catching appearance, the peace and comfort it delivers may be a source of comfort for both recreational and medicinal users. These autoflowering seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. are quick and easy to grow and provide a great alternative to buying buds from dispensaries. Regular trimming and pruning can produce cuts for cloning, ensuring a virtually unlimited supply.