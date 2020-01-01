About this product

BUY 1 GET 1 FREE! GG LEMON FEMINIZED SEEDS Apart from its high-yielding capacity, GG Lemon is prized for producing bright green buds heavily coated with sticky resins. This abundant trichome concentration is already a warning sign of the overwhelmingly potent psychoactive effects this strain packs. Despite that, its haze and lemony aromatic profile coupled with rich earthy pine flavors are simply irresistible. Hence, it comes as no surprise that its users end up coming back for more. But perhaps the most striking property of this hybrid is its ability to take one on a roller coaster ride of uplifting euphoria which eventually becomes a sedating relaxation. By pooling all the desirable traits of its parent strains - from its scent, flavors, psychoactive effects, therapeutic benefits to vigorous growth and harvest - it is only a matter of time it takes the cannabis community by storm. The principles of genetics and inheritance dictate that the combination of exemplary characteristics from extraordinary parents would result in an even more exceptional offspring. The application of such assertion is evident in the crossing of two legendary strains - GG and Super Lemon Haze. This pivotal union gave rise to Gorilla G Lemon - a hybrid that offers the best of both worlds with its initially energetic yet ultimately sedating effects. Moreover, it also combines the earthy, piney, and lemony flavor and aroma of its parents for a remarkably pleasant sensation. Super Lemon Haze - a two-time Cannabis Cup winner best known for its decadent lemon taste - accords its offspring with mostly Sativa genes that add a lively kick to the often sleepy high of Original Glue. Not only that, but it also bequeaths Gorilla G. Lemon its trademark citrusy flavor as well as stellar levels of THC. On top of that, the high-yielding characteristics of Sativa strains were also passed on to its offspring. On the other hand, there is the multi-awarded Original Glue whose legacy speaks of notoriously sticky buds that will leave anyone - yes, even veterans - glued to the couch for hours on end. Gorilla G Lemon inherited this profoundly sedating effect along with its whopping THC concentration and earthy pine aroma. The lovechild of these award-winning strains turned out to be a genetic masterpiece that has entirely outdone its ancestors with a perfect blend of energizing, relaxing, and therapeutic properties. As such, the rising popularity of feminized Gorilla G Lemon seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. among Sativa, Indica, and medical marijuana lovers is hardly ever surprising. GROWING GG Lemon might not be the best choice for an amateurs first grow because rearing it requires prior experience in cannabis cultivation. Nevertheless, its high-yielding capacity and resin-caked buds are more than enough reasons to take on the challenge. And if it is any consolation, these Gorilla G Lemon seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. are feminized. Since nearly 100% of it is guaranteed to be females, it takes away the trouble of weeding out males. This plant can be grown indoors or outdoors for a period ranging from 8 to 10 weeks. However, since it displays growth characteristics of a Sativa, it stretches to a tall height and thus, more appropriately grown in outdoor gardens with a warm, sunny, and temperate climate. Nevertheless, growing it in indoor setups is entirely possible given that the grow room or tent has enough vertical space to accommodate its towering foliage while providing ample space between the plants and the light source. The Screen of Green technique could also be used to manage its height by coaxing the branches to spread sideward instead of upwards. Not only that, by exposing more budding sites to the light source, scrogging will also drastically increase the overall yields. FRAGANCE AND FLAVOR GG Lemon boasts an overwhelmingly pungent aroma of earth, pines, and haze with an alluring fresh lemony scent. Its flavor, on the other hand, is best described as fruity, spicy, earthy, and piney augmented by the taste of freshly squeezed lemons which tickles the senses and makes it incredibly smooth to inhale. EFFECTS With soaring THC levels of up to 29% that offers a rollercoaster ride, this hybrid is certainly not for the fainthearted nor those who have a busy day ahead. Typical of Sativa strains, GG Lemon kickstarts the mind with an energizing and uplifting cerebral high within minutes of inhalation. This, in turn, inspires giddy euphoria and creativity as most Haze strains do. However, expect that after some time, the cheerful high will eventually culminate into potent couch-locking sedation coupled with a numbing sensation that creeps in without warning. Much like its Indica predecessor, this strain spreads calmness from the neck down to the limbs before lulling the senses to a deep slumber. As such, Gorilla G Lemon is best enjoyed before bedtime or during lazy Saturday afternoons after accomplishing the to-do list. As one would expect, the wonders of THC-rich strains are also fraught with the danger of overconsumption and its adverse effects. When dosed beyond the recommended amount, bouts of paranoia, anxiety, and greening out may ensue. However, this could be easily avoided by sticking to a low dose at first then gradually upping it for an enhanced effect. Newbies must also be cautioned against using this strain as its effects tend to be overwhelming. Other milder side effects worth taking note of include cottonmouth, dizziness, and dry eyes. While these symptoms are inevitable, it usually dissipates on its own and can be mitigated by frequent hydration. MEDICAL GG Lemon boasts of potent therapeutic properties. Thanks to its stellar THC levels, rapid onset, and long-lasting effects, it poses as an effective alternative remedy for mind and body ailments such as depression, anxiety, insomnia, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis, and many more. This hybrid's uplifting effect is renowned for enhancing the mood and easing away symptoms of depression. Meanwhile, its inherent anxiolytic properties clear the mind of worries - thereby liberating the user from the chains of anxiety disorders such as PTSD, OCD, etc. And because of the intense munchies it induces, Gorilla G Lemon is useful for combatting lack of appetite as seen in patients undergoing chemotherapy and those diagnosed with eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa. As influenced by its Indica parent's intensely sedating effects, this hybrid works wonders in relieving stress by calming the mind and body with a surge of relaxation. It releases deep-seated muscle tensions which inevitably leads to a lighter and tranquil feeling. It is also this profoundly relaxing property that makes it an excellent antidote to insomnia and ADHD. Furthermore, Gorilla G Lemon can relieve mild to severe pain due to conditions such as dysmenorrhea, back pain, sciatica, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis, and many others. It also provides relief from nausea owing to its inherent anti-emetic properties.