About this product

BUY 1 GET 1 FREE! A west coast staple, Grand Daddy Purple is an Indica-heavy strain famous for its satisfying mental and physical effects. It isn't only a smoker's favorite, though. Growers from all around the world also love its strength, resilience and big buds. And now, thanks to these feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co., bigger harvests can also be added to the list. Created in 2003, Grand Daddy Purple (sometimes abbreviated to GDP) inherited awesome traits from both its parents. The plant’s oversized, dense buds come from Big Bud, whereas the sweet aroma is most definitely from Purple Urkle. With such highly sought after characteristics, it’s no wonder at all that this weed has four awards under its belt. This Indica-dominant strain is also known for its medical uses. It may ease the symptoms of some psychological conditions, and it’s also said to be effective for pain management. Seeing as it’s so versatile, it’s an excellent plant to keep in plentiful supply in case its services are ever needed. GROWING Grandaddy Purple instantly captures onlookers’ attention. Its deep purple nugs are huge and compact, coated in orange hairs and thick white resin. It's as if the plant itself is asking people to come light it up. As well as being beautiful to look at, it’s also resilient and hardy, meaning it does not require much care. Even better is the fact that growers can get their hands on even more buds by choosing Homegrown Cannabis Co.’s feminized seeds. Many cultivators grow weed by the batch and, unless they plan to breed, they have no use for male plants. The guys don't produce buds and are normally discarded. Using regular seeds, growers get a 50% male to female ratio, which effectively means that 50% of the effort (and space) comes to nothing. With an all-female crop, they are sure to have a heavier harvest as each plant is a guaranteed nug-producer. GDP can grow pretty much anywhere thanks to its tough Indica nature. It's important to note, however, that although it doesn't need a lot of TLC, growers need a bit of knowledge and experience when handling this baby. Because its buds are heavy, it’s vital to install some kind of support so the plant does not bend under its own weight. Other than that, it only needs the basics. Growing Grandaddy Purple indoors is quite easy. With proper light management and temperature kept at 70 to 79 Fahrenheit, it will be perfectly happy. Using hydro or soil will also make the plant even healthier. Its flowering time is around 9 to 11 weeks with a yield of around 1.6 ounces per square foot. Usually, GDP remains compact and grows to about 3 feet tall. Outdoors, however, if it's placed in a location with plenty of sun, it can grow up to 6 feet. It especially loves warm climates, but it can also prosper in the northern hemisphere. Growers just need to make sure there's no frost. If everything turns out well, it can produce a bountiful harvest of about 21 ounces per plant. FRAGANCE AND FLAVOR Consumers and growers alike love this strain’s sweet and fruity scent. It smells of grapes and berries with a hint of citrus. Just a few puffs of this joint are enough to fill the room with an incredibly rousing aroma. The flavor is very similar to the fragrance, boasting fruity grape notes with a dash of pine. The level of sweetness, however, is lower than the smell suggests. EFFECTS A certified hard-kicker, one or two hits of GDP are enough even for seasoned smokers. Beginners should settle for a single puff and take it from there. It’s advisable to wait a few minutes before going in for more. Although of strong Indica heritage, its Sativa effect usually kicks in first. Together with its high THC level of 15% to 27%, it gives a euphoric mental high that quickly puts users in a positive mood. Munchies are a common occurrence, so it’s best to prepare snacks before lighting up. A gentle Indica body buzz follows, starting off mild and then becoming more and more intense. There's a high possibility of couch-lock, and it almost always ends with long snooze, so don't make any other arrangements if you’re planning a date with Grand Daddy Purple. Best used before bedtime, or when the calendar is completely clear, the plant’s cerebral flight will rid the mind of negative thoughts. Users will soon be so blissed out they’ll imagine themselves floating on a sea of tranquility. While adrift, they can enjoy the deep relaxation that washes over their entire body. In time, they’ll give in to their heavy eyelids and the powerful pull of a warm bed. MEDICAL Marijuana, in general, is said to have countless medicinal benefits. GDP is best known for its sought after Indica effects, one of which is its ability to induce a restful sleep. Patients struggling with insomnia and fatigue may find themselves enjoying a deep slumber just an hour or so after smoking this strain. It can also increase the appetite, being of great potential help to those suffering eating disorders. Its Indica genetics are also said to endow it with anti-inflammatory and muscle-relaxing properties, which may work together to relieve common aches and pains. This variety is particularly popular among those suffering from eye pressure, rheumatoid arthritis and migraines. Unfortunately, as impressive as GDP may be, there are some potentially negative side effects. Like many other strains it can cause dry eyes and cottonmouth, so it’s important to stay hydrated before, during, and after a smoking session. Some people also experience mild dizziness, paranoia and anxiety. First time users or people with poor THC tolerance are the most likely to encounter these issues. Should the discomforts continue even with lower doses, it’s best to consider using a different strain. FEMINIZED GRANDADDY PURPLE SEEDS The sweet-smelling Grandaddy Purple is one of the most highly-regarded strains for Indica lovers the world over. Ideal for growing indoors or outside, it’s a firm favorite among cultivators thanks to its high yields and robust nature. Now, with Homegrown Cannabis Co. feminized seeds, there's no reason for this awesome strain to ever be low in supply. Try your hand at these babies to ensure you always have enough to share with your friends.