BUY 1 GET 1 FREE! A brilliant strain in pretty much every way imaginable, expectations are soaring high for Grape Ape. It boasts a rich parentage that has rewarded it with a distinct, sought-after blend of attributes and effects that are great for recreational and medicinal users alike. Considered a fruity version of the legendary Afghani, this hybrid has the plum-colored appearance and delicious sweetness of Mendocino Purps, as well as the earthy essence of Skunk #1. Like all three of its predecessors, the strain also delivers a compelling cerebral high powered by its (up to) 23% THC level. As expected from a nearly pure Indica variant, the uplifting mental buzz it brings is paired with a soothing wave of bodily relaxation. It can help wash away aches and pains, swaddling the body in a soft comfort blanket until sleep comes. Moreover, it stimulates the appetite, which could really help with eating disorders. All the above mentioned effects make this delectable purple bud a perfect choice for pre-dinner or bedtime use. To ensure it’s in plentiful supply, cultivators can grow their own crop courtesy of Homegrown Cannabis Co. These feminized seeds help ensure an economical, fruitful grow journey that’s particularly rewarding for outdoor gardeners working in optimal climates. GROWING Reaching a maximum height of only 3 feet, Grape Ape is not as physically daunting as its beastly name implies. Nevertheless, the plant stands out from the crowd thanks to its vibrant green colas, plus its foliage can take on a deep plum shade when exposed to colder nighttime temperatures. As harvest draws near, the sticky resin on the flowers becomes a glimmering white frost, transforming the bushy plant into a snow-capped, purple Christmas tree. Although its beauty is breathtaking from afar, upon closer inspection things get even more interesting. The dense, pine cone-shaped buds have a rich and fragrant aroma, and the thick, gooey coat of trichomes is a poignant reminder of the flowers’ potency. Grape Ape grows well indoors in either a rich soil-compost mix or hydroponics. It produces medium-sized yields and prospers even in small areas. By using a Sea of Green arrangement with at least 4 plants, a limited space can be maximized while also significantly increasing harvests to about 1.6 ounces per square foot. Flowering period lasts for 7 to 8 weeks, during which the temperature should be maintained at 70 to 79°F with an RH level around 40% to 50%. On the flip side, a single Grape Ape can produce up to 21 ounces of delicious plum-colored nugs if cultivated in optimal outdoor locations such as the Mediterranean and southern Europe. That said, due to its sturdy Indica nature, it also thrives in the northern hemisphere and finishes flowering no later than early October. Growers should avoid places with high humidity and heavy rainfall, and set up a shelter for protection against weather changes regardless of how ideal the climate may be at the outset. FRAGANCE AND FLAVOR Grape Ape’s terpene profile mainly consists of Limonene, Pinene, Myrcene and Linalool. Together, these aromatic compounds create a fruity but musky candy scent with a modest hint of spice. When lit up, the cured buds burn easily, providing a tasty grape and berry flavor that is sweet but also very slightly sour. It boasts zingy notes of lemon zest that leave a fantastic aftertaste with no chemical bitterness at all. EFFECTS Grape Ape provides a high that’s euphoric but not overwhelming. It sends a steady stream of thoughts that seem to glide slowly through the mind, allowing users to relish the stimulation while staying relatively clearheaded and focused. The stoned effect manifests soon afterwards, sinking the body into the couch without completely restricting movement. All the wear and tear of the working week fades away into a relaxing physical buzz. Around 30 minutes in, Grape Ape’s other effects kick in, one of which is an intense craving for snacks. About the same time, its cerebral influence becomes more contemplative. The two sides work in unison, proving that reflecting on the past or pondering the future while eating the minutes away is a gratifying pastime indeed. It’s also possible to squeeze in some TV time or other easygoing activities before sleep comes knocking. MEDICAL Despite the seemingly mild effects, Grape Ape is a robust medicinal herb. Its euphoric touch helps rid the mind of stress and anxiety, allowing users to relish pleasant thoughts instead. As a result, related concerns such as depression, mood swings, Bipolar Disorder and PTSD may also diminish. Meanwhile, the herb’s calming function, along with its uncanny ability to boost focus, has been used to treat symptoms of ADD and ADHD. In low doses, it can be used to increase productivity in non-strenuous activities. Renowned for its anodyne quality, this Indica-heavy herb provides relief with lasting benefits. Instead of merely masking aches and pains, its anti-inflammatory properties are said to deal directly with the swelling. This discomfort-killing combo has been used to treat conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, atherosclerosis and multiple sclerosis. Grape Ape’s physically calming nature may also alleviate muscle spasms, cramps and tension. What’s more, the strong desire to munch can have therapeutic benefits. Right off the bat, eating disorders and lack of appetite come to mind. However, this useful asset may also stop cyclic nausea and vomiting, a common side effect of a handful of conditions like stomach flu, gastritis, peptic ulcers and others. Medications such as antibiotics, aspirin and some blood pressure drugs, along with treatments like chemotherapy, can cause this adverse reaction as well. Grape Ape may also be used to combat fatigue and insomnia, although it’s not a knockout strain. It contains an abundance of Myrcene, the terpene responsible for cannabis’s sedative qualities, but it doesn’t provide immediate sedation nor will it cause couch-lock in moderate doses. That said, consuming this delectable cannabis in massive doses is not recommended. It contains an immense load of THC that may trigger cottonmouth, dry eyes, headaches and dizziness. Even worse, it can increase anxiety levels instead of hampering them. FEMINIZED GRAPE APE SEEDS In this day and age, self-care is not always high on the agenda. Stress and struggles are considered an ordinary part of daily life. With Grape Ape, however, this need not be the case. The strain allows the mind to experience euphoria without a comedown. It also provides physical relaxation that may help free users from the shackles of painful conditions and illnesses. It has a number of helpful secondary effects, too, such as its ability to increase appetite and fight off insomnia. Growing Grape Ape feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. is an economical way to achieve a massive hoard of highly sought-after, plum buds. The plant provides humongous harvests when grown in ideal outdoor settings, while its indoor yield, although not quite as fruitful, is still more than adequate. With this beautiful plant around, nighttime relaxation and calming tranquility can be but a hit away.