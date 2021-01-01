About this product

A brilliant cultivar in pretty much every way imaginable, expectations are soaring high for Grape Ape. It boasts a rich parentage that has rewarded it with a distinct, sought-after blend of attributes and effects that are great for recreational and medicinal users alike. Considered a fruity version of the legendary Afghani, this hybrid has the plum-colored appearance and delicious sweetness of Mendocino Purps, as well as the earthy essence of Skunk #1. Like all three of its predecessors, the cultivar also delivers a compelling cerebral high powered by its (up to) 23% THC level. As expected from a nearly pure Indica variant, the uplifting mental buzz it brings is paired with a soothing wave of bodily relaxation. It can help wash away aches and pains, swaddling the body in a soft comfort blanket until sleep comes. Moreover, it stimulates the appetite, which could really help with eating disorders. All the above mentioned effects make this delectable purple bud a perfect choice for pre-dinner or bedtime use. To ensure it's in plentiful supply, cultivators can grow their own crop courtesy of Homegrown Cannabis Co. These feminized seeds help ensure an economical, fruitful grow journey that's particularly rewarding for outdoor gardeners working in optimal climates. Growing Grape Ape Feminized Seeds Reaching a maximum height of only 3 feet, Grape Ape is not as physically daunting as its beastly name implies. Nevertheless, the plant stands out from the crowd thanks to its vibrant green colas, plus its foliage can take on a deep plum shade when exposed to colder nighttime temperatures. As harvest draws near, the sticky resin on the flowers becomes a glimmering white frost, transforming the bushy plant into a snow-capped, purple Christmas tree. Although its beauty is breathtaking from afar, upon closer inspection things get even more interesting. The dense, pine cone-shaped buds have a rich and fragrant aroma, and the thick, gooey coat of trichomes is a poignant reminder of the flowers' potency. Grape Ape grows well indoors in either a rich soil-compost mix or hydroponics. It produces medium-sized yields and prospers even in small areas. By using a Sea of Green arrangement with at least 4 plants, a limited space can be maximized while also significantly increasing harvests to about 1.6 ounces per square foot. Flowering period lasts for 7 to 8 weeks, during which the temperature should be maintained at 70 to 79°F with an RH level around 40% to 50%. On the flip side, a single Grape Ape can produce up to 21 ounces of delicious plum-colored nugs if cultivated in optimal outdoor locations such as the Mediterranean and southern Europe. That said, due to its sturdy Indica nature, it also thrives in the northern hemisphere and finishes flowering no later than early October. Growers should avoid places with high humidity and heavy rainfall, and set up a shelter for protection against weather changes regardless of how ideal the climate may be at the outset. Fragrance and Flavor Grape Ape's terpene profile mainly consists of Limonene, Pinene, Myrcene and Linalool. Together, these aromatic compounds create a fruity but musky candy scent with a modest hint of spice. When lit up, the cured buds burn easily, providing a tasty grape and berry flavor that is sweet but also very slightly sour. It boasts zingy notes of lemon zest that leave a fantastic aftertaste with no chemical bitterness at all. Effects Grape Ape provides a high that's euphoric but not overwhelming. It sends a steady stream of thoughts that seem to glide slowly through the mind, allowing users to relish the stimulation while staying relatively clearheaded and focused. The stoned effect manifests soon afterwards, sinking the body into the couch without completely restricting movement. All the wear and tear of the working week fades away into a relaxing physical buzz. Around 30 minutes in, Grape Ape's other effects kick in, one of which is an intense craving for snacks. About the same time, its cerebral influence becomes more contemplative. The two sides work in unison, proving that reflecting on the past or pondering the future while eating the minutes away is a gratifying pastime indeed. It's also possible to squeeze in some TV time or other easygoing activities before sleep comes knocking. Feminized Grape Ape Seeds In this day and age, self-care is not always high on the agenda. Stress and struggles are considered an ordinary part of daily life. With Grape Ape, however, this need not be the case. The cultivar allows the mind to experience euphoria without a comedown. It also provides physical relaxation that may help free users from the shackles of painful conditions and illnesses. It has a number of helpful secondary effects, too, such as its ability to increase appetite and fight off insomnia. Growing Grape Ape feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. is an economical way to achieve a massive hoard of highly sought-after, plum buds. The plant provides humongous harvests when grown in ideal outdoor settings, while its indoor yield, although not quite as fruitful, is still more than adequate. With this beautiful plant around, nighttime relaxation and calming tranquility can be but a hit away.