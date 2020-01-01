About this product

BUY 1 GET 1 FREE! Initially referred to as ‘Green Cush’ or simply ‘Cush’, this strain was given the new moniker ‘Green Crack’ by Snoop Dogg who, like many other loyal users, fell in love with its substantial Sativa effects. An awesome wake and back toke, it’s best used during the day. Its citrus flavor and energy-boosting effects can awaken even the sleepiest of sleepy heads. Far better than a cup of coffee, it also promotes mental clarity. Getting through the day productively comes easy under this herb's strong influence. Green Crack remains in high demand in dispensaries everywhere, especially in California. But the great news is there’s no need to keep buying buds – it’s perfectly easy to grow it yourself. With feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co., a little pampering and TLC go a long, long way. Come harvest time, you’ll be left with more than enough to share. GROWING Sporting huge colas, Green Crack's top branches are prone to bending due to the heavy weight of the buds. By installing support once it enters the flowering phase, growers can give the plant a helping hand and enjoy bountiful yields to boot. Like a miniature Christmas tree, it stands in majestic splendor even at just 2 to 3 feet tall. As it fully matures, its vivid green foliage turns yellow at the bottom. Meanwhile, a thick snowflake-like resin covers its buds, making its owner salivate in anticipation of harvest. Due to its density, the plant needs a lot of assistance indoors as it’s susceptible to mold and mildew. Thankfully, with the right equipment, these two foes can easily be avoided. Assure proper ventilation, keep the temperature at around 70 to 79 degrees Fahrenheit and the humidity levels low, and it should do just fine. After flowering for 7 to 9 weeks, it rewards patient growers with around 2.13 ounces per square foot. Green Crack also loves warm Mediterranean climates, and can thrive outdoors in the right conditions, producing up to 28 ounces of consumable cannabis per plant. Al fresco gardening is also possible in the northern hemisphere, but it must wait until summer. If all goes smoothly, it’ll be ready around late September to early October. Although it’s prone to mildew, it does not require regular pampering, although it helps to check the crop from time to time to keep an eye out for any signs of distress. FRAGANCE AND FLAVOR Filling the room with its fruity fragrance, Green Crack leaves smokers craving a hit even before it’s harvested. With each puff, a mixed tropical scent of lemon, mango and papaya lingers in the air, leaving an earthy tang in its wake. With a sweet, fruity, citrus taste every inhale is a flavorsome treat for smokers. The tang stays in the mouth for quite a while, even after exhaling. Once the fruitiness melts away, a pleasant piney aftertaste takes its place. EFFECTS A Sativa-dominant plant with a kick of Indica in every hit, Green Crack is no doubt a legendary strain. Since its introduction, it remains one of the most popular varieties on the market, and for good reason. Highly renowned as a jaw-dropping wake and bake, it’s sought after by smokers who want an active high. Its effects are very long-lasting, so it doesn't leave users hanging out to dry in the middle of a busy work day. What’s more, it works as a fantastic stimulant that’s perfect for those taking on a hectic, restless schedule. Tired employees can keep going due to the vigorous boost it provides, which can go on for many hours. Apart from being energizing, it also brings mental clarity and an emotional uplift. In moderate doses, it’s a valuable asset for keeping those who dance with it happily productive and on the go. As the cerebral high continues to work its magic on the senses, the relaxing Indica sensation will creep in from the head down. It calms pent-up tension, and the best thing is that it doesn't couch-lock. Instead, users feel physically and mentally serene, which is a great way to feel when you’re chilling out before dinner. Known for its potency, even seasoned smokers should be careful not to go overboard with this strain. As delicious as it is, tokers must remain cautious because just a little dose of this kicker goes a very long way. Smoking too much in one go can lead to reactions that may negatively affect some users. It may cause a headache or dizziness as well as mild paranoia and anxiety. Although the other negative effects aren’t likely to be severe, they can still be irritating. High doses can lead to dry eyes and cottonmouth. As such, it’s important to stay hydrated before, after and during a smoking session. Keeping an over the counter eye lubricant can also help soothe the discomfort brought by dry eyes. MEDICAL With a high THC level and slight trace of CBD, this well-loved plant has also made rounds in the medical field. A true powerhouse, it not only provides mental relief, but it’s also said to have bodily benefits. For those in need of a medicinal weed that’s also pleasant to smoke, Green Crack might be a dream come true. The strain has been given to patients struggling with psychological concerns including chronic stress, PTSD and depression, the effects of which often seem to melt away under Green Crack’s influence. Self-confidence may noticeably increase, as will creativity, focus and energy. The same traits may also be beneficial to those weighed down by fatigue. People suffering from with chronic ailments have also sought relief in this strain. Among its loyal fan-base are those with migraines, PMS and joint pains. Often just as effective as OTC medications, it rarely brings adverse effects and may greatly improve the productivity and quality of life of those who try it. FEMINIZED GREEN CRACK SEEDS Treating pot smokers to a fruity blast of energy, Green Crack is one of the most well-loved strains in Californian dispensaries. Now, there’s no need to ever run out of this amazing bud thanks to Homegrown Cannabis Co.’s feminized seeds. Plant these little beauties and you’ll soon have enough stashed away to share with family and friends all year round.