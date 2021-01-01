About this product

Green Crack is available in two different versions – one being Indica-dominant, and the other leaning more towards the Sativa side. The Sativa variant - Green Crack Feminized - is the most popular, and to members of the 420 community, its name is synonymous with a top quality toke. Initially called 'Green Cush' or simply 'Cush', this one was renamed by none other than legendary Hip-Hop star and cannabis enthusiast Snoop Dogg. It's a great daytime strain with a tangy, fruity taste and an energetic and focus-boosting kick. AK-47, on the other hand, shares its name with a deadly assault rifle, but don't let that scare you. Its effects are relaxing, creative, and positively heavenly. Like Green Crack, this one too is Sativa-heavy, and it's one of the best such strains on the market. Its high THC content and blissful buzz have already earned it several Cannabis Cup awards. We also have AK-47 Autoflowering marijuana seeds for sale alongside a number of other variants and hybrids. Thanks to the efforts of expert breeders, tokers need not choose between the two strains. They are now combined in the appropriately-named Green Crack x AK-47 – and it's a true Sativa-heavy masterpiece. It showcases the best traits of both parents, making it a must-try, high-quality hybrid. To reap its many benefits, growers can grow their own supply from Homegrown Cannabis Co.'s feminized seeds . This is particularly advantageous to those who don't wish to breed and therefore have no use for males. Growing Green Crack x AK-47 from Feminized Seeds Green Crack x AK-47 is slightly challenging to grow, but it can be very rewarding to its owner. It's prone to pests and mildew, making it better for indoor growing where humidity can be regulated, but it can be grown outside if the climate allows. It's a great choice for beginners who want to push themselves and try something a little more difficult. They surely won't be disappointed when its enormous yields are ready for harvest. This plant grows medium to tall and develops long, dense colas. Not shy in showing off its high THC volume, its buds have a thick coat of sugary white resin that appears to glisten from afar. To help fatten up the buds, you can feed it with lots of phosphorus. Paying close attention to its bud development will let you know when it's time to flush the plant before harvest. Indoors, this Sativa-heavy strain needs plenty of vertical room as it tends to stretch. It has an intense, pungent odor, so using an air filtration system is a must if you want to stay discreet. Before it starts its 8 to 9 weeks of flowering, the screen must be put in position for a ScrOG setup. Check out Kyle Kushman's article ' What is the SCROG Method? ' for more information on setting up your grow for this technique. This dependable yielder can provide growers with 1.6 – 2 ounces of toke-worthy buds per square foot. Outdoors, the plant thrives in places with sunny, Mediterranean climates. Harvesting before the end of September is essential when growing in the northern hemisphere, because its sensitive buds simply cannot handle the colder winds of October. If grown correctly, it will reward its owner with up to 21 ounces of nugs per plant. Fragrance and Flavor of Green Crack x AK-47 Feminized Green Crack x AK47's fragrance is remarkably tempting. It exudes a pleasant scent that reeks of skunk and tangy citrus with a hint of musty flowers. Its beautiful combination of aromas is a real delight for the nostrils – and it doesn't stop there! Green Crack x AK-47's flavor also pays tribute to its parents, and it represents them awesomely. It tickles the palate with a cocktail of lemon and tropical fruits, and there's also a touch of oak wood. The aftertaste is sweet and slightly sour, and it lingers on the lips. Effects of Green x AK-47 Feminized Pairing Green Crack x AK-47 with morning coffee is sure to get you fired up for a long day ahead. The cerebral buzz always kicks in first, causing a stirring sense of euphoria that puts users in a happy mental state from the get-go. It also boosts creativity, concentration, and vigor. The head high is intense and quickly lifts the mood, creating positive thoughts that push away the negative ones. Tokers are kept productive as they can operate with more energy and focus, and there's likely to be a cascade of creative ideas that could prove useful in all sorts of different situations. With a massive dose of Sativa goodness, just a little toke of this strain will get you mentally ready to take on the world. At the same time, the minimal yet robust Indica volume primes the body to do just that. It helps suppress tension, tightness and pain, and it relaxes the muscles, making you feel active but calm. Feminized Green Crack x AK-47 Seeds With the genetics of two well-known 420 legends, high expectations greeted Green Crack x AK-47 when it arrived on the market. The good news is that this strain does not disappoint in any way at all. It carries the best traits of both its parents and tokers and growers alike are rubbing their hands with glee. Those who don't want to run out of this precious herb can grow it in their own home using these feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. Simple to cultivate and with stable yields, it's an excellent strain for growers of all experience levels to try.