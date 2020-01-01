About this product

The effects of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) come on fast and strong. Therefore, the satisfaction and many reliefs it provides are without long wait time, making it a reliable recreational and medicinal strain. It can give a soaring high while alleviating stress, poor appetite, and insomnia, all the while teasing the tastebuds with its sweet, earthy essence. These benefits are not GSCs only advantages. The plants feminized seed from Homegrown Cannabis Co is also a joy to cultivate due to its sturdy Indica structure and commendable yield. With this mother growing in the garden, what is soon to be a stockpile that promises a fulfilling night is just awaiting harvest. The top-shelf Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) has a reputation that goes beyond its Golden State roots. A blend of OG Kush and Durban Poison, the hybrid proudly presents its parentage with its deliciously sweet and earthy essence That said, the real treat with this strain is its high THC that averages around 22%. Such a massive load launches a euphoric rocket into a time-bending and mind-warping cerebral space. At the same time, it shares a full-body relaxation that comes with a strong dose of relief for health concerns such as physical pain, nausea, and appetite loss. All those desirable effects are in Girl Scout Cookies crystal-coated buds, which can be acquired in significant amounts by cultivating its Homegrown Cannabis Co feminized seeds. These kernels are uncomplicated to raise and only require intermediate gardening skill. Even better, they are guaranteed to grow into she-plants bearing glimmering, THC-loaded flowers. GROWING GSC FEMINIZED SEEDS Of classic Indica structure, Girl Scout Cookies is a medium height flora with plenty of robust branches covered in vivid green foliage. The small but dense buds display thick coatings of sticky, glistening resin. When bared in cooler conditions during lights off hours, the cannabis takes a majestic purple hue. Throughout the flowering stage, prune away the GSCs lower fan leaves, so its several bud sites can get most of the energy. Also, nourish the plant with generous amounts of calcium and magnesium as those are what its prominent OG genetics demand. When lacking these nutrients, it may manifest stalled growth and signs of deficiencies. Girl Scout Cookies prospers in soil and hydroponic systems styled in a Sea of Green setup. It also prefers a warm environment with low humidity. For the variant to thrive in a controlled setting, keep it snug in a 20 to 26°C temperature. The plant is ready for harvest after 8 to 10 weeks of budding with a yield of up to 500 grams per square meter. Meanwhile, when planning to grow outdoors, bear in mind that GSC flourishes in mild and dry locations with a Mediterranean-like climate. That said, its Indica genes allows it to endure temperature fluctuations. Just shelter it from rain and mist to avoid moistening its buds and leaves which attracts or activates pathogens. Come mid-October in the northern hemisphere or April in the southern region, each cookie flora can share up to 500 grams of flowers. FRAGANCE AND FLAVOR Girl Scout Cookies is a jar full of surprises. It is of predominant earthy fragrance with enticing blends of sweet vanilla, almonds, and a hint of spice that warms the nostrils. Unexpectedly, the herb tastes fruitier than its scent. There is a popping sweet cherry flavor with a modest squeeze of lemon, a dash of mint, and a sprinkle of sawdust. Together, these elements create a sublime preliminary experience that makes going for seconds worth it. EFFECTS GSC is a commanding strain that can possess up to 28% THC strength within its compact flowers, so do not let its confectionery-like delectability tell otherwise. Nonetheless, allow its assortment of effects to take over, and enjoy the pleasurable yet beneficial experience it can afford. The cannabis gives a mind-bending euphoria that sends an uplifting wave of influence. It provides a more positive and optimistic take on life that improves the mood. Soon after, a burst of invigoration will cascade, powering cerebral stimulation that causes fits of giggles, as well as encourages sociability and creative thinking. Also anticipate a strong urge to devour; hence it is best to consume the bud before dinner. Almost at the same time, a compelling relaxation that starts with a tingling sensation is enveloping the body. It is potentially couch-gluing if the cannabis is consumed in as few as three drags of joint or bong rips, making enjoying the herb with movement nearly impossible. That said, this limb-melting feature is one of its primary selling points as it affords physical rest. Regardless of the course chosen, long hours of shut-eye is in store at the end of every session. MEDICAL Apart from the recreational advantages of using Girl Scout Cookies, every dose of the plant sends a number of powerful cannabis components into the body that enhances and remediates in the right amount. The primary content is, of course, its heavy load of THC. It also contains these highly beneficial terpenes  Pinene, Linalool, Myrcene, and Limonene. First and foremost, the variant is excellent for alleviating chronic and acute pains because of its forceful anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. Therefore, it lessens swelling while also reducing or halting physical agony. That means the likes of arthritis, fibromyalgia, migraines, and neuropathic suffering temporarily cease to inflict torment while GSC is in the system. Moreover, the flora has a relaxing feature that soothes muscle cramps or tensions and calms hyperactive tendencies. On the other hand, its munchies effect also works hand in hand with its ability to stop nausea and vomiting. Together, they mitigate eating disorders, lack of decent appetite, and inability to keep food down caused by conditions or treatments. Mental relief is also not out of the question. Girl Scout Cookies is effective in battling stress, depression, and anxiety. On top of that, insomnia, one of the most commonly reported mental health complaints, is in its to-appease list, ensuring a restful sleep for hours on end. As always, be aware of the dosage. GSC is pretty potent and is known to cause arid eyes and mouth, as well as dizziness, anxiety, or paranoia in severe situations.