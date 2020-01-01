About this product

BUY 1 GET 1 FREE! Finding the right strain can be challenging when there are thousands to choose from. Amongst the first things to consider when making a purchase or planning to grow marijuana is the THC content. You need to understand the psychoactive level of the buds and the sensation you will experience before anything else. If you have been around a while and have developed enough tolerance, high-THC strains may be for you. Homegrown Cannabis Co. created a mix pack that consists of three mind-blowing strains with around 20% THC load. Besides being potent, the trio is amongst the most popular and familiar names in the canna-community, sitting at the pinnacle of the market. Here are other delightful details you need to know: Green Crack Feminized. The strain only requires intermediate level grow skills to produces medium size yields. As with many Sativa-dominant buds, it is highly euphoric and energizing. This weed will cheer and perk you up if you find yourself struggling with anxiety and fatigue. Original Glue Autoflower. The Indica-leaning auto provides not only swift maturity but also beginner-friendly growth patterns. Plus, its bud production rivals that of photoperiods, providing a medium-size harvest without the long wait. Enjoy this marijuana when in need of mind and body relaxation, as well as a night with some profound sense of happiness. It can be used to alleviate stress and nausea, too. Jack Herer Feminized. Often described as the cannabis with a perfect blend, the Sativa bud delivers a happy high with a subtle Indica-like calming effect. Use it to achieve an expansive, creative mind, along with freedom from depression and stress. Besides its highly cerebral influence, the strain is easy to grow and pops dense buds generously, gifting a massive harvest without strenuous efforts. The High-THC Mixpack is ideal for seasoned consumers who are just starting with their home-growing journey. It is offered in a pack of 9, 15, 30, and 45 seeds – all females, so you can enjoy cultivating without pollination threats from male cannabis plants. After proper curing, a substantial stash of three different strains suitable for consumption at varying times of the day can be enjoyed. That means you can get blissed out any time you want. GROWING The High-THC Mixpack strains provide an uncomplicated grow journey. Jack Herer and Autoflowering Original Glue have sufficient resilience against usual pests and pathogens that attack cannabis plants. Additionally, both develop robust stem and branches, allowing them to finish flowering without ever needing support. While Green Crack does not possess the same toughness, it prospers as long as grown in a home with optimal conditions. Locations with a Mediterranean climate are most favorable for the ladies as they love basking in the warmth and the sunlight. In places like California, Southern Europe, and Australia, the strains have demonstrated exemplary growth and fruiting. If planning to grow indoors, finding a spot or grow tent for the High-THC strains is pretty simple as they are but small to medium height plants. This route allows growers to have full control of various critical factors such as light schedules, grow light type, humidity, and temperature. For maximum results, we recommend the use of 600 to 1000 watt bulbs for every square meter. Also set the RH level at around 45 to 55% and daylight temperature between 21 to 25°C (70 to 78°F) during the vegetative stage. Once the flowering period rolls in, lower the humidity parameter to 35 to 45% and the daylight temperature to 20 to 24°C (68 to 75°F). On both phases, drop the temperature by 4 to 5° during the dark cycle. Growers may also opt to bring out the purple hue of the plants by performing a cold shock. The process is super simple, just set the RH level between 30% to 40% and the lights off temperature to 18 to 24°C. As to not negatively affect the output, only do this two weeks before the estimated harvest. In case you do not have an existing setup just yet, you can decide between soil, hydroponics, or aeroponics. The High-THC strains are not finicky with the medium, so feel free to choose based on personal preferences. Know that cultivating in soil enhances the terpene profile of the buds, giving them richer fragrance and flavors. The other two, on the other hand, affords easier nutrition management, which, if done correctly, leads to vigorous growth and bigger yields. Another way to boost the yield is to grow the plants in a Sea of Green (SOG) setup. It requires at least four plants of the same strain or with a similar structure. This technique also maximizes the use of small spaces and speeds up bud production. Green Crack Feminized At only 60 to 91 cm, Green Crack looks like a small Christmas Tree with vivid green foliage. Its bottom leafage turns yellow resin as the plant reaches full maturity, while its bud clusters get covered in thick, milky white trichomes. As its apical cola begins to swell, the plant may lean on one side due to the increasing weight. Growers will have to install support or stake the flora to prevent the breakage of the main stem. Trimming away inessential fan leaves and branches in the lower area is also vital as Green Crack is quite bushy. Its lavish foliage may hamper the airflow and light penetration. If not corrected or prevented, it may result in moisture build-up and, subsequently, make the grow area favorable to molds, mildew, and pests – threats this strain are susceptible to. When grown indoors, Green Crack flowers for 7 to 9 weeks and produces 2.13 ounces per square foot. Whereas an enormous 28 ounces per plant can be achieved in outdoor locations with superb conditions. In the northern hemisphere, the harvest is at its ripest by late September to early October. Original Glue Auto The autoflowering Original Glue remains small, reaching a mature height of only 91 cm. Besides its manageable size, the plant has sturdy branches that do not need any support. It also boasts of a huge apical cola, as well as several secondary clusters of buds that dons a shimmering white coat of trichomes as harvest draws near. Because of its Ruderalis lineage, the autoflowering strain matures with age and does not rely on light cycle changes to trigger flowering. It goes from seed to harvest-ready after only 8 to 10 weeks. Besides having a swift lifecycle, growers can also implement simple, easy-to-do techniques that can improve its yields. If the grow area is equipped with the right pieces of equipment for managing the heat and getting a higher electric bill is not an issue, give Auto Original Glue 18 to 24 hours of light every day. Also make sure to protect the strain from potential health concerns, especially severe ones, as it may not have enough time to recover. Additionally, recuperating from injuries or illnesses removes the focus of the plant from flower production, resulting in a smaller size harvest. We recommend growing the auto in a controlled environment to ensure the safety of the plant and its buds. Plus, a properly regulated grow area encourages maximum fruiting, which is ultimately what every grower wants. With the right conditions and grow technique in place, Gorilla Glue #4 Auto shares 1.31 to 1.97 ounces per square foot. Only 10.6 ounces can be achieved if the plant is grown outdoors, even if the location is favorable. Jack Herer Feminized The Sativa lineage of Jack Herer manifests in its growth patterns. It reaches 6 ft tall or 182 cm high and is leggy than bushy. Such a structure allows enough air circulation and light penetration, so moisture accumulation is rarely an issue unless the grow area is managed incorrectly. Moreover, the plant has high resilience against bugs, molds, mildew, and diseases, so it can be grown indoors and out. In a controlled environment, Jack Herer shares 1.31 to 1.64 ounces per square foot after 8 to 9 weeks of flowering. Meanwhile, if it is grown outdoors, 17.6 ounces per plant can be harvested around late September to early October in the northern hemisphere. FRAGANCE AND FLAVOR The High-THC mix pack has two distinct citrusy strains. Green Crack has an orange-like aroma with sweet mango and earthy undertones. When its vapor is inhaled, consumers will also detect a subtle touch of pine. Meanwhile, Jack Herer has a strong lemony fragrance and flavor with sweet, spicy, and woody qualities. Gorilla Glue #4, on the other hand, is the only non-citrus variant in the trio. Its flowers have a coffee-chocolate smell and taste with an exciting hint of petrol and chemical. EFFECTS The strains in this mix pack have varying effects and can be used at different times of the day. Because they all contain high amounts of THC, though, the moment of pleasure may come with discomforts caused by dry eyes and mouth. Additionally, HMG strongly cautions against consuming them in large doses as the variants may cause recursive thinking, which can plunge some users into a state of panic or paranoia. Green Crack Feminized Of classic Sativa influence, Green Crack delivers an intense, buzzy high that brings forth an uplifting cerebral mindset. It also boosts energy and creativity, allowing tokers to work on creative endeavors or tasks that require unrestricted mobility. This is swiftly followed by slightly psychedelic effects, such as visual distortions and delayed time perception. Because the bud leaves users brimming with vigor, it is best enjoyed during the daytime when engaging in physical activities. Original Glue Autoflower Original Glue Autoflower delivers a joy-filled cerebral kick that goes straight to the head. It is followed by a heavy-handed, full-body melt that will stick users onto the couch. As the high progresses, the giddy euphoria will bring on spells of giggles. This generates incredibly positive vibes that can make group sessions with like-minded friends ultra-fun. Ultimately, users will fall into velvety sedation, so the bud is suited for after-work or nighttime consumption. Jack Herer Feminized The effects of Jack Herer manifest quickly, sending an intense head rush that almost instantly uplifts the mood and energizes users. As the high progresses or more doses are consumed, a tingling sensation that starts from the neck spreads through the limbs. It shares a profound sense of calm that does not immobilize. This is swiftly followed by an alert and creativity-enhancing high, making it an excellent bud for brainstorming and visualization. Besides such uses, the flower is also popularly used in social settings as it imparts ease and encourages chattiness. Consume the herb during daytime or as wake and bake strain. MEDICAL The High-THC strains mitigate health conditions ranging from chronic pain due to arthritis, migraines, and PMS, to mental troubles such as anxiety, depression, and stress. They can also improve the appetite, as well as stop nausea, helping those with eating- or gut-related concerns, AIDS, or chemotherapy-induced vomiting. Moreover, Green Crack and Jack Herer alleviate fatigue, while Gorilla Glue #4 calms ADHD and resolves insomnia. HIGH THC MIX PACK SEEDS Homegrown Cannabis Co. offers High-THC mix pack for tokers with strong THC tolerance but zero to limited marijuana cultivation experience. Both Gorilla Glue #4 Auto and Feminized Jack Herer are extremely simple to grow, while Feminized Green Crack only needs intermediate-level grow skills to flourish. The trio is perfect for seasoned users who do not only want potent variants but also prefer to have a stash that can be enjoyed from sunup to sundown.