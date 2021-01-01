About this product

The Hindu Kush region has played a significant role in the development of many of the world's most popular cannabis hybrids. As well as being naturally hardy, these landraces are characterized by the strong, relaxing buzz they produce. Their sturdiness and resilience to pests makes them perfect for beginners, and they also boast other desirable traits such as compact size and quick flowering time. As well as being popular for recreational use, Kush cultivars may also be useful for medicinal purposes. The easing of regulations in many territories has led to an increasing number of patients turning to the herb for therapeutic reasons. OG Kush is perhaps the quintessential embodiment of the landrace genotype. A native of Florida, it took the entire United States west coast by storm when it arrived on the scene. Its influence is so significant that its genetics have spawned practically all the best-loved cultivars in the region. Homegrown Cannabis Co. is delighted to offer this extraordinary autoflowering variety for your growing pleasure. Kush XL Auto brings a strong couch-locked stone that's ideal for use on lazy weekends, or as a means to unwind from a particularly stressful day. It's also said to be a potent alternative to traditional painkillers. Growing Kush XL Autoflower Kush XL is a small, stocky plant that fits most grow spaces, including stealth boxes, thanks to its Ruderalis genes. Generally speaking, stress training is not necessary when growing an auto, and this cultivar is no different. Experienced growers can use the Sea of Green technique, but this is not essential. Indoors, the growspace should mimic the conditions of a subtropical environment, with a temperature around 70 to 79°F and RH level between 40 and 50%. If grown in optimal settings, you could achieve 1.31 ounces per square foot come harvest time. Outdoors, each plant can yield 7 to 10.5 ounces if grown in a warm, semi-humid location. Places similar to the coastal cities of the Mediterranean are like paradise to this plant. If this isn't possible, find it a spot with direct access to sunlight and reasonably pleasant and reliable weather. Fragrance and Flavor Kush XL boasts the hashy, piney musk of Kush, along with an earthy odor. When lit up, it produces a creamy smoke that's smooth to inhale, and leaves a sweet aftertaste. Effects Kush XL strikes the mind first, with a gentle, euphoric buzz that's both dreamy and lucid. In small dosages, it also comes with a relaxing body high that doesn't cause couch-lock. This herb is great for fostering an easy-going atmosphere with giggle fits aplenty, and it's perfect for social settings. It's also enjoyable during moments of reflective solitude since it bestows a positive mental state and a sense of deep tranquility. Steer away from it when you're completing complex tasks because its moderately dopey hit can affect concentration. Instead, use its creative boost for brainstorming and artistic pursuits. After a couple of hours, the cultivar's sedating action will begin, and deep sleep will likely ensue soon after. For this reason, it's best used at night or when there's sufficient time for both the lengthy high and the subsequent shuteye. On the flip side, starting with a heavy dose or increasing it as the session progress will amplify the physical buzz into a limb-melting stone that will pin the body to the couch and have you nodding off much more quickly. While the latter effects are desirable under certain conditions, overindulging can cause adverse reactions. Cottonmouth and dry, bloodshot eyes are quite common. In a worst-case scenario, dizziness, headaches, and increased anxiety may manifest, so avoiding large doses is strongly advised. Autoflower Kush XL Seeds Kush XL Auto is a versatile nightcap cultivar. With a classic Hash-like scent, it's great for lifting the mood while potentially silencing mental health concerns such as stress, anxiety and depression. It brings a state of relaxation said to be powerful enough to relieve migraines, PMS and various inflammatory conditions. Thanks to these autoflowering seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co., you could get your hands on a massive yield of Kush XL buds. The plant needs only rudimentary skills and suitable conditions to develop to its full potential. It's a worthy grow project that repays the nurturing it receives with a harvest of massive, resinous, potent nugs that'll last for weeks.